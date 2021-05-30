Can you imagine going through life only being able to communicate with 1 out of every 100 people you meet?

You’d probably feel isolated and lonely, right? That’s exactly the predicament that deaf Americans and Americans who are hard of hearing face every single day.

There are about a half-million American Sign Language users in the United States and Canada, most of whom rely on ASL as their primary language. But ASL users can only communicate with about 1.33% of the population in both countries.

ASL users face many obstacles when it comes to communicating, and there is a false but persistent belief in our society that oral language is superior to sign language. Learning ASL can help many people in our communities, and I think it should be part of the foreign language curricula in our public schools.

Approximately 36 million American adults report some degree of hearing loss — that’s about 17% of our adult population. It should be standard for more people — health care workers, teachers, essential workers, etc., to know some common, everyday words and phrases in ASL.

For those of us who aren’t deaf or hard of hearing, there are many benefits to learning ASL. For instance, sign language helps us break communication barriers by improving essential nonverbal skills — such as comfortably sustaining eye contact — and developing facial expressions, gestures and body language.

A familiarity with ASL also can lead to more broad-minded thinking and foster inclusive attitudes. Developing an acceptance of others and an empathy for their suffering is something we very much need in our society today. Learning sign language can help students become more open-minded and understand other people’s life experiences.

Learning sign language will help kids develop their spelling ability. Unlike foreign languages such as Spanish and French, ASL is still an English-based language, which means it relies totally on English letters, words and phrasing.

While most of ASL has a specific sign for each specific English word, there are some words that do not, and those words need to be spelled out. ASL instructors often stress the importance of accurate spelling in their lessons.

Sign language also enhances fine motor skills, reflexes and attention spans. Because it is a visual language, not an oral language, its users must be fully alert and engaged at all times.

As a result, your “visual field response” will improve — something that’s highly beneficial in many ways, from sports to driving.

Some colleges and universities have already started implementing ASL courses into their foreign language curriculum. And that raises the question: Why can’t more high schools offer it as well? It’s a beautiful language that has many practical benefits. Our schools should be offering ASL classes so that we are able to communicate in a variety of ways.

Hope Monderewicz is in 11th grade at Garden Spot High School.