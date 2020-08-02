Once again, politics and divisiveness rear their ugly heads when it comes to education and today’s critical pandemic situation of school building reopenings.

But if there is one thing that both Republicans and Democrats have in common, it is love for their children and a desire to do what is best for them. This shared priority must lead to a common goal of safety first when reopening school buildings.

Gov. Tom Wolf required businesses to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep their customers and employees safe during the pandemic, and most have done an outstanding job implementing the three main pillars of virus mitigation: Require masks, maintain 6 feet of social distance, and conduct rigorous cleaning. These same mandates should be expected of schools in order to keep students and employees safe.

There is an important little phrase, however, that represents the key difference between how businesses and schools are required to address COVID-19 virus mitigation strategies.

These five words — “to the maximum extent feasible” — have been included in the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance for schools when referring to safety measures that will cost a lot of money and effort to implement. But these measures may be the difference between keeping our school buildings open and having to shut them down because of virus outbreaks.

This simple phrase may be the difference between staying in the state’s “green” phase of reopening and sliding backward into the increased restrictions imposed in a “yellow” or “red” phase. And most importantly, these five words may be the difference between life and death for a child, an employee or one of their family members. We cannot afford to let the subjective judgment that this phrase carries be left to individual school districts facing the impossible challenge of trying to pay for what will keep their students and employees safe.

What does safety first look like for schools? First and foremost, Wolf must decree by executive order that schools follow CDC virus mitigation guidelines — without caveats or exit ramps like “to the maximum extent feasible.”

This will cost money, so Congress must provide emergency funding so schools can pay for the necessary transportation, increased personnel and supplies, and building accommodations needed to follow the CDC guidance.

Some measures, like face coverings, are relatively easy and inexpensive. Others, like rigorous cleaning, are harder because it will involve hiring additional cleaning personnel or service providers and purchasing federally approved cleaning supplies and equipment.

The most challenging of the virus mitigation strategies is the 6-foot social distancing requirement for any people who are together and inside for more than 15 continuous minutes. The reality is that most schools do not have that much space. As in restaurants, individuals sit at desks and tables that are closer than 6 feet. That’s why Wolf has mandated that restaurants’ indoor dining can be no more than 25% capacity to ensure the required social distance.

Businesses have had to social distance by conducting small group meetings with wide spacing between attendees or Zoom meetings that allow larger groups to meet virtually.

Obviously, major changes will be required in schools to provide this distancing: Gyms and cafeterias will have to be reconfigured; temporary structures will have to be built, rented or purchased to provide more square footage for students; administrators will have to create new schedules and class logistics so that class sizes are in the 10-12 range instead of the typical 20-25; districts will have to purchase or rent more buses and transportation vehicles; and teachers will have to accept and embrace altered schedules, new teaching responsibilities and challenging work environments.

The bottom line is that if businesses can do it, schools can do it, but it must be a concerted effort and it must be fully funded. Education is a basic right for all children, and the responsibility to prioritize safety — safety that’s equal to that required of businesses during this pandemic — demands immediate action and funding.

Administrators and teachers have already stepped up since March and have done an impressive job innovating and rising to the challenge. Now members of Congress, Wolf and other elected officials must do the same to keep our children safe and our schools open.

Kerry Mulvihill is a science teacher at Conestoga Valley School District’s Gerald G. Huesken Middle School and a member of the Conestoga Valley Education Association.