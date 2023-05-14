"My child is fine, they’re just shy.”

That’s a common sentiment many American parents find themselves saying about their children.

Does your child have difficulty connecting with others? Avoid social settings? Have fewer friends than the average kid?

These are the early stages of social anxiety in childhood. Although individuals diagnosed with social anxiety disorder commonly report extreme shyness in childhood, it is important to note that this disorder is not simply shyness.

Social anxiety is the intense anxiety or fear of being judged, negatively evaluated or rejected in a social or performance situation. Anxiety is having so much to say but not knowing when you’re “allowed” to say it.

There is a lot of stigma revolving around anxiety, and plenty of people believe wrongly that having this disorder is a sign of personal weakness. It is a common belief that it is not a “real” illness/disorder and that people can “bounce out” of the mindset very easily.

But truly, it is an ongoing battle that doesn’t result in victory or defeat.

Stereotypes against this disorder can be very damaging, considering that anxiety is rooted in self-image and how others perceive you. For people experiencing social anxiety, the perception that “most people” will have a negative attitude toward their condition reduces the chance they will seek support.

Anxiety can overlap with other disorders like depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and avoidant personality disorder. And it can lead to social isolation and irritability, drug use and even suicide. The rate of hospital admissions for suicidal teenagers has doubled since 2012.

There are also many challenges in facing social anxiety while attending school. According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly one-third of adolescents ages 13 to 18 will experience an anxiety disorder.

As a student, I understand the challenges social anxiety presents in myself and those around me. If you look around any contemporary classroom, there is always someone constantly shaking their leg, chewing gum or glancing at the clock nervously. Every day, I see peers who actively avoid attending certain classes due to stressful situations.

School presents many potentially stressful situations: presenting in front of large groups; answering questions in class; making friends; and collaborating in small groups. These forced curricular activities can cause people like me to stop participating in school activities, stop attending certain classes, discontinue socializing and refuse to go to school altogether.

Unfortunately, anxiety doesn’t just affect the mind; it affects the body, as well. Social anxiety can potentially cause people to experience issues such as headaches, chronic pain, digestive problems and even heart disease.

Anxiety is a conglomeration of many fears, all stoked by some underlying commonalities: the fear of burdening others, the fear of taking up too much space, the fear of making mistakes, the fear of negative consequences, the fear of not measuring up and the fear of not being likable.

It’s time for our schools to start facing the realities of social anxiety and to provide real, meaningful accommodations for those of us who struggle with it.

Jocelynn Ference is in the 10th grade at Garden Spot High School.

GET HELP If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.) Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631. If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.