Here’s the reality: Schools are not structured to enable teachers to collaborate easily or support one another or their students. They are not designed to meet the needs of individual kids. Schools as they are now set up do not maximize either rich human relations or real responsibility for students or teachers.

Instead, schools still are modeled after factories of the industrial era, prioritizing fiscal and functional efficiencies over actual education. This is not an ideal approach for anyone, but it is clearly inadequate for students in school districts in which opportunity gaps are concentrated and families are not able to fill in those gaps.

We all — educators, families, communities and, above all, students — deserve better. We deserve and need schools designed around teaming, teacher leadership and the partnerships that can expand the power of educators and enrich the educational experience of students.

Right now, we have an opening to rebuild our educational system for the better:

1. The coronavirus pandemic has offered lessons for revamping what we offer students. Those lessons are there for the taking, but we are doubling down on doing more of what we have always done.

2. State Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township has created a statewide commission to overhaul our “broken” education system, a worthy goal but, curiously, focused — in both concept and commission membership — exclusively on economic needs, but not the educational and relational concerns that the pandemic brought to the surface.

3. February’s Commonwealth Court ruling declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system to be unconstitutional teases the possibility that school funding in the state may, in the foreseeable future, actually reflect the (already mandated) formula that represents students’ actual needs.

So now is a good time to act in concert, pressing our school boards and legislators. Ask yourself: How can and should youngsters be different when they leave formal education than they were when they came in? The most basic (and generative) answer is that young folks have to be able to “read” the world and each other, come to know themselves well and truly, and be able to figure out how their talents can make their world better.

Graduates who learn all of this and respond in light of their community’s needs and values will know whether they will need more education, could pursue an apprenticeship or entrepreneurial efforts, or are called to ongoing services and enterprises. No matter what, their lives will involve relationships of all kinds and decisions about life alliances. They will seek enjoyment, appreciation, even bliss — in work, in family, in leisure.

We who have lived a while know well that this decision-making — about vocation, relationship and enjoyment — will occur multiple times over the course of a life well-lived. So we’d better be ready for it! Our children need to be ready, too.

Teamwork is critical

Our pandemic experience taught us that standardization is problematic and that socio-emotional and sociopsychological well-being are critically important if youngsters are to grow into healthy relationships, personal happiness, and civic and vocational competence.

Aument’s proposal is well-timed but focuses on precisely the wrong concern. Educating to meet current commercial needs won’t press us toward the kind of schooling that enables intelligent interaction with others and the environment, and the retooling we may need for jobs we don’t yet imagine.

Even fair funding is useless if we double down on business as usual that isn’t prioritizing relational capacity and responsibility.

Today, schools don’t have enough caring, competent, intelligent and thoughtful adults well-positioned and readily available to respond to the instructional, learning, social and emotional needs of young people. Wedded to that industrial era image of school, we fail to imagine and experiment with alternatives.

Break the one-teacher, one-classroom “habit,” and then we can take advantage of the expertise of specialists (in counseling, special needs and trauma, for example) to provide students with just-in-time support. And embed those specialists in teams.

Actual teaming allows leaders, teachers, specialists, paraprofessionals and teacher candidates to plan together and then flexibly divide and differentiate students’ instruction (individualized and computer-assisted, small group, large group).

Identifying teachers to take on greater responsibility leading teams, designing curricula or analyzing data to guide instruction extends the reach of outstanding educators, while providing them opportunities for advancement without leaving the classroom.

Partnerships with local universities and nonprofit groups of all kinds can make it possible to reorganize schools for maximize relational capacity without spending a boatload more money — and can even save money. Locating decision-making in teams often means fewer disruptions and fewer administrators.

Also, flexible staffing might mean that substitute teachers would be unnecessary; teams would have the personnel to shift staff (who already have relationships with students) and the autonomy to reshape the day’s learning agenda productively.

These strategies not only would help to address Pennsylvania’s worsening teacher shortage but would work to better meet students’ needs.

Fostering responsibility

If fair funding ever becomes a reality in the commonwealth, it would be possible to provide stipends and extended contracts for those proven teacher leaders who want to move up a ladder of responsibility. That same funding could make it possible to provide modest stipends and health coverage for candidates learning to teach, especially those career-changers who already have bachelor’s degrees or who are currently working as paraprofessionals (the trained aides who assist teachers).

The funding could enable the hiring of enough counselors, special educators and social workers so that each teacher leader-led team has those professionals already embedded when one or more kids goes sideways or when the team wants to individualize project-based learning for their students.

(If you think this is pie-in-the-sky, listen to “Chasing Bailey,” a podcast on Spotify and Apple that documents a failing Nashville, Tennessee, school that employed just these strategies to expand relational capacity and transform students’ experience — with modest additional investment.)

Generating the capacity to respond makes responsibility (not accountability) come alive. Students will be responsible because they are given the opportunity, as individuals and in groups, to practice responding to an array of challenges in and out of school. Teachers will be responsible because their knowledge and commitment will be taken seriously, because they have the autonomy to design and provide the educational experience that students need.

This isn’t the artificial accountability that we have imposed on students and educators for the past three decades based on test scores that barely scratch the surface of what we actually want for our kids. Educators don’t need external systems of blame and punishment; they and we need internal structures supporting relational capacity to actually respond to the human needs of students and each other.

This is the kind of educational institution for which talented educators will want to work (making recruitment and retention no longer a problem). This is the kind of school students will attend willingly because they are regularly seen, encouraged and challenged.

Right now, we can change how we educate our kids so that they will grow up to think well, to feel richly, and to be responsible citizens ... and yes, to take on the jobs that we don’t know enough about now but will need to fill in the decades to come.

Let’s reach out to Aument and convince him to shift the focus of his commission. Let’s make our voices heard with respect to fair funding. And, for heaven’s sake, let’s start making plans (in all schools, not just those who might get a funding boost) to develop responsibility by enhancing relational capacity.

Barbara S. Stengel, Ph.D., is Vanderbilt University professor emerita of the practice of education and president-elect of the John Dewey Society, which explores the function of education in social change. She resides in Lancaster.