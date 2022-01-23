The modern education system has many flaws, and in recent efforts to create a safe, comfortable environment for all students, members of the LGBTQ community have been left behind.

Because the topic of transgender students using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity is highly debated, many schools still have not implemented ideas that work in favor of transgender students. Many students, including myself, have to use separate bathrooms halfway across the school.

Locker rooms are another area of debate. While safety is the cited concern that keeps many school administrators from giving transgender students the right to use the locker room that aligns with their gender identity, the students who create the unsafe environment are rarely addressed. If a school believes that a student may pose a threat to someone, that situation should be handled directly, rather than further victimizing the targets of the threat.

These topics will always spur backlash from peers and parents. Many claim they are uncomfortable around LGBTQ peers. However, there is a clear difference in the terms “uncomfortable” and “unsafe.” In some situations, comfort must be compromised, and if bathrooms and locker rooms are designed for privacy, there is no reason for cishet students — someone is both cisgender and heterosexual — to feel as if an LGBTQ peer is making them unsafe.

Among our struggles, we also deal with a daily battle against bullying and harassment. The number of LGBTQ students who have reported bullying is nearly double the number of their cishet peers.

Bullying can include being misgendered, deadnamed (the use of a transgender person’s previous name), outed, called slurs and other dehumanizing ways of making us feel unwelcome in school. More than one-third of us have been seriously bullied. In my school alone, many of my LGBTQ peers face the same struggles. When issues like this fly under the radar, the school environment becomes unsafe, uncomfortable and unwelcoming.

These issues take a major toll on our mental health. For most LGBTQ teens, finding health care is extremely difficult. Some health care workers are uneducated on how to properly care for us. We are at a much higher risk for suicide, depression, self-harm, addiction and sexually transmitted infection. More than 16% of LGBTQ people reported sexual dating violence. We are also twice as likely to use illegal drugs compared to cishet teens. Over 47% of us have seriously considered suicide. This is all exacerbated by inadequate health care opportunities.

There are small things anyone can do to make school a safe, comfortable environment for us. You can start by asking for preferred names and pronouns, correcting staff and peers when they misgender or deadname a student and reaching out to LGBTQ peers to check in on them. Working together, we can make school a much better place.

Lee Shiffer is in the 11th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org,

800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.