My, how quickly time can pass, and yet how slowly it can drag. The true mystery is how both of these realities can coexist during a time of great upheaval.

I’m a mathematics teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School. I recall conversations I had with my students from last school year, during the second week of March, before we knew it was the last time we would be in each other’s company until — well, who knows when? During those last couple of months in school, the students and teachers were being more careful. We discussed the reports from China and Italy, made more relevant by a wonderful exchange student from Italy who was part of our seventh-period class. We were careful and committed to being safe in our daily tasks.

Without warning, we were finished. Dismissed. Kept home by a viral plague that has infected more than 19 million people worldwide, nearly five million in the United States. More than 160,000 have died in our country alone. These are harsh facts in challenging times like none other experienced in generations. Still, time marches on, the saying goes. And so must we.

There are two different countdowns happening, unrelated yet intertwined. It causes my brethren hours of lost sleep, more than a little anxiety, and a sense of both concern and anticipation.

One countdown is until Election Day, which yields numerous teachable moments across curricula, and is driving discussion over the start of school — the date and the models of instruction.

The other is the first day of school, now just two weeks away. What will school look like this year? In-person, hybrid, remote?

Our administration and teachers have been working within the guidance our state government is able to give, hampered by the inadequate leadership of the U.S. Department of Education and the fatuous musings of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The previously championed local control of education has quickly transitioned into a stern “thou shalt open the schools — or else” directive.

Major league ballparks are empty of spectators, and players are contracting COVID-19, but many of our children must go back to class as usual. Medical experts are ignored, and political panderers are applauded. Where schools have started, cases of COVID-19 have sprung up.

Getting to any kind of a normal school year is going to be a big lift. The School District of Lancaster is looking to start totally online, to ensure the safety of our students — this will have a huge impact on our community. These decisions could not have been made lightly, but rather with intense thought and, I’m sure, a lot of angst.

There is no easy answer. Schools are an integral part of their communities, and teachers know that. Teachers want to be with their kids — it is how we do our best work. Whether in-person school can be held safely is a troubling unknown. It’s like trying to hit a moving target under a strobe light at night. Class sizes, social distancing and the expected lack of substitute teachers — these are a few general areas of operational concern.

School district administrators, teachers and support staff will need to continue embracing flexibility, adaptability and the aptitude to pivot between teaching and learning models quickly, perhaps overnight. This requires forethought, planning and money.

Urban and rural districts are hampered by fewer resources, smaller and stressed tax bases and socioeconomic factors such as poverty — and now, unemployment on a horrific scale.

Now is not the time for government to be stingy and aloof. We need there to be a clarion call in our nation to protect our children as we reopen schools and the economy. Securing the funds to provide each child with education cannot fall on just property owners, just on sales taxes, just on earned income taxes.

These short-term sacrifices must fall on everyone, but perhaps a little more on the extremely wealthy individuals and corporations that have gained so much from this society.

These resources are not needed just by our schools. As some schools operate remotely, for the time being, parents will be left in the cold. For all the talk of another stimulus bill in Congress, why hasn’t attention been given to the need for community-based centers to support children in remote learning communities? This is a pandemic, akin to an attack from a foreign adversary. It needs a complete response.

This country allows remarkable financial growth and gain — it also needs to support the people in the dark times. We must draw together and demand better of our political leaders. We can do it!

Steven Heffner is an Ephrata father and educator, who has taught for nearly 20 years at J.P. McCaskey. He serves as past president of the Lancaster City Education Association. He writes this from his perspective as a citizen.