High school is supposed to be a time of exploration. A time when students take new classes and try new things to find what they might be interested in.

But in today’s world, many students are instead expected to have a college major picked out, to have a career set in stone and to be taking classes to help them achieve their future goals.

When course selection comes around, it’s not a time of excitement about all the different options. Instead, it’s a period of stress caused by the fear of not taking the right courses to prepare for the future.

Kids start taking career quizzes in school beginning in fifth or sixth grade. Students should not be worrying about their career when they are merely 12 years old.

Even when kids get to high school, not everyone knows exactly what they want to do when they graduate. And in fact, they shouldn’t.

About half of the U.S. workforce changes jobs every one to five years, according to Zippia, a career-finding website that analyzes public data sets. Most people have about 12 different jobs throughout the course of their lifetimes.

Furthermore, 85% of the careers that will exist in 2030 haven’t been invented yet, according to the Institute for the Future, a global forecasting and research company.

Rather than trying to pick a career that doesn’t even exist, students should start looking into areas that interest them and can prepare them for whatever they decide later.

And all the stress about picking a college major is unnecessary, too. About one-third of college students switch their majors anyway, research from the National Center for Education Statistics shows.

Students need time to figure themselves out without facing pressure to have their whole lives planned.

Many times, students are told that if they don’t have their futures figured out early, they won’t be successful later in life. But take a look at reality. Ina Garten, a famous cookbook author, worked at the White House until she was 30, and then decided to start a catering business in Long Island.

Or take Harry Styles. One of the most popular singers right now, Styles was a baker before he became famous.

Neither of those people followed their career plan, and look where they ended up.

To some extent, students do need to be thinking about their futures. But the extent to which that is mandated needs to be reconsidered. Rather than students being pushed to choose a major or career when they’re only in high school, they should be encouraged to explore different options to see what field or area of education they are interested in.

With more room to explore, students will be able to take a clearer look at their interests and be successful later on.

Maddie Balestier is in the 10th grade at Manheim Township High School.