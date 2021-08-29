To Lancaster County school board members:

As school board members, you have a responsibility to your students — our children. This responsibility grew even more vital with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. You should be applauded for serving your community during such challenging times and thanked, not vilified, for doing the right thing.

However, unlike last year, it appears too few school boards in Lancaster County are planning to do the right thing. As a physician assistant who cares for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and as a teacher of evidence-based research at a doctoral program, the mask-optional policies adopted by too many school districts here are deeply concerning.

At present, cases are again surging and community transmission of COVID-19 in Lancaster County is “high,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to the more contagious delta variant and the fact that children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated, COVID-19 cases among children are roughly three times higher than they were prior to the start of the 2020 school year when protective measures — including masks — were implemented by school officials.

While not a peer-reviewed study, modeling on school-level COVID-19 infection by several universities in North Carolina highlight the speed at which COVID-19 can spread, suggesting that the lack of masks and surveillance testing could lead to up to 90% of students becoming infected by the end of the semester.

The current circumstances call for the requirement of indoor mask use for school-age children. I ask that local school boards be guided by science in this regard.

We all understand that the topic of masks has led to an impassioned debate with those on both sides holding strong opinions. An individual’s opinions — on either side of the “debate” — should not be dismissed as it helps us better understand the varying perspectives. However, we should be guided by science, not personal anecdotes such as the “me, my and I” rationale heard at so many school board meetings.

At the moment, current science supports the use of masking to help keep our children and others safe. We should acknowledge that science can — and will — change as new evidence becomes available. If the science changes, a school board’s masking policies should change with it. But masking indoors should be required for the start of the school year and the policy should frequently be reevaluated to determine if/when the evidence no longer supports it.

Science has demonstrated a low rate of transmission in schools when proper prevention measures are used, including mask use. This has led to the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics to both recommend masking in schools.

— The CDC recommends “universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.” (Per a CDC order, masks must be worn on school buses.)

— The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all “students older than 2 years and all school staff should wear face masks at school (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use).”

— If you prefer more local input, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, serving as the county’s de facto public health department, has recommended universal masking indoors within schools.

— If you prefer public polling, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 63% of American parents of school-age kids favor school mask mandates.

While studies have thankfully demonstrated a low rate of severe disease and mortality for children infected with COVID-19, some children can become severely ill and may develop short- and long-term complications.

It would also be shortsighted to not consider the broader impact of mask-optional policies and increased COVID-19 transmission on schools, families and the community. The lack of mask use will lead to higher risk exposures that may require broader quarantines, effectively forcing more children out of the classroom. This will extend into the home as well, potentially leading to quarantines of siblings (missed school) and parents (missed work, with a financial impact on families and the economy). This is evident as tens of thousands of students and staff have already been quarantined within the first days of school in several other states.

It is understood that any decision on masks will be a difficult one and undoubtedly not please everyone. But a school board decision to defer to parents is nothing short of a cop-out and is just “passing the buck,” shifting the burden of responsibility to another.

For those parents asking what the “end game” is or where we eventually draw the line on mitigation efforts, these are fair questions, but ones for the future — because of the delta variant and the number of unvaccinated people, we’re still mired in this pandemic.

For those parents and students who object to science and masking, they should be free to opt for a transition to virtual classrooms just as many students chose to do last year.

The science and recommendations are clear: Masks are effective in impeding transmission of the novel coronavirus (some of the research may be found at this link: bit.ly/MaskingScience).

And masks should be required in school. If school board members continue to decide to not follow the science, then we must collectively ask them the following question: What makes you more qualified than the CDC, thousands of pediatricians and local health experts?

The hardest decisions are often the right ones. School boards should be guided by science, not by political pressure or by the need to appease the parents who simply make the most noise.

School board members: Do you have the fortitude and courage to make the right decision?

Josh Butler is a hospitalist physician assistant; he has been a physician assistant for 14 years. These are his views, not those of his employer.