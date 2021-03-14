One year ago, I advised my in-laws to cancel a planned trip due to the emerging COVID-19 risk. In the 12 months since then, I have had to say “no” many more times.

“No” to the annual family beach week and group meals at holidays. “No” to weekly gathering with long-term friends in singing and worship. “No” to hugs with my children and restaurant meals with my spouse. “No” to an in-person funeral celebrating my father’s life.

“No” to nursing home residents gathering for communal dining and activities, and families wanting to visit them. “No” to in-person doctor visits with long-term care residents. “No” to nursing home residents going to family gatherings or hair appointments.

COVID-19 is a lethal infection with uncanny and wicked contagiousness that spreads via respiratory droplets during coughing, sneezing, singing, talking and breathing. Our proven infection precautions focus on stopping the spread of these droplets. Masks can slow the movement of droplets into or out of the nose and mouth. Shields or goggles prevent droplets from landing in the eyes. Maintaining physical distance from others lessens the risk of encountering the droplets. Well-ventilated rooms, uncrowded spaces and outdoor activities decrease the risk.

Because of these proven precautions and increasing vaccinations, COVID-19 infection rates are now dropping and offer the tantalizing promise of starting to say “yes.” Because of the effectiveness of vaccination, new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have relaxed some prior restrictions.

However, we are nowhere near the point of declaring this pandemic to be over. Our currently “improved” COVID-19 rates are still higher than the outbreaks in April and July of 2020. We are not yet at safe levels of infection. It is reckless and foolhardy to assume we can now shed our masks and stop proven infection control measures.

Power of our choices

Each of us influences our health by our daily choices for “yes” and “no.” The CDC, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, federal or state governments do not determine our health. Rather, that power is clearly in our hands as we live our lives.

We must consider the COVID-19 risk of each action of our day, focusing on which are high-risk activities (i.e., eating, singing, exercising near other people); what personal protective equipment is available; how close are we to others; and what steps we can take to protect ourselves. For example, a trip to the store can often be done safely with mask, distancing from others, hand hygiene and during less crowded times. Or, a similar trip can be done dangerously with a drooping mask, exposed nose, busy times, crowding with other customers and lack of hand hygiene. The differences are the choices we make. The greatest risks are the actions we take during and after an activity.

For now, everyone should avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings such as religious services, sports events, civic groups and cultural performances. Everyone should avoid high-risk settings where there is increased chance of encountering unvaccinated people, such as dining indoors and gyms. Dining out is high-risk because we need to remove our masks. Exercising at the gym is high-risk due to breathing changes and exposure to others. Singing in our places of worship is high-risk due to release of droplets. Everyone is encouraged to avoid and delay travel. If travel is necessary, consider COVID-19 testing one to three days before and three to five days after the trip.

Unvaccinated individuals should continue all current prevention measures including masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Fully vaccinated

The CDC has now approved fully vaccinated people — two weeks after completion of the full vaccine series — to visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing. (The guidelines — available here — apply only to individuals in the community; they cannot be utilized for hospitals, nursing homes and other congregate-care settings.)

Fully vaccinated people may visit with unvaccinated individuals indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing only if the unvaccinated people are from a single household and are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

However, fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing and adhere to prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from more than one household or if the unvaccinated are at increased risk for severe disease. These high-risk categories include older adults and individuals with certain health conditions — cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, obesity, pregnancy, diabetes and smoking.

Examples based on the new CDC guidelines:

— A fully vaccinated grandparent can visit indoors and without a mask with unvaccinated low-risk family members from one household. However, if people from two unvaccinated households are present, then everyone should wear a mask and socially distance.

— A small breakfast club with fully vaccinated members (including one unvaccinated participant) could meet in a home without masks. But if two unvaccinated people from different households are present, then everyone should wear masks and not eat together.

— A fully vaccinated household could host one unvaccinated household for a meal, if there are no high-risk individuals in the unvaccinated household. They should not host people from two different unvaccinated households at the same time.

Each vaccinated individual should make his or her decisions based on his or her own circumstances. Just because an activity is approved by the CDC does not mean it is best for that person. Individuals at high risk for COVID-19 complications may choose to continue full precautions even after vaccination. Others may choose to begin visits with family but continue to wear masks, and avoid meals and close physical contact.

Improving COVID-19 infection rates allow us to begin to say “yes” to some activities we have not done for the past year. However, COVID-19 is still a very serious risk to our lives that requires continuous daily safety decisions. Many of our choices should still be answered with “no.”

Unvaccinated individuals must continue all current safety measures, and seek out any vaccination as soon as they qualify. Fully vaccinated individuals can resume some activities but still have many precautions. As more of our community is vaccinated, we all eagerly await new opportunities to say “yes.”

Dr. Leon Kraybill is the chief of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s geriatric division and post-acute care, and medical director at Luther Acres in Lititz.