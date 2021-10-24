On Sept. 29, the Garden Spot Secondary Campus switched to remote learning, due to Eastern Lancaster County School District’s COVID-19 case count — which was, and remains, the highest among all school districts in the county. The COVID-19 numbers here at Elanco were staggering that week: 81 confirmed infections in the district, with 51 of those coming from the secondary campus.

The switch to remote learning was announced two short days after my original column to the school board (“Elanco students ask school board to heed mask order”) was published in the Sept. 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. In that column I predicted — quite correctly — that a closure was inevitable, given the district’s refusal to adhere to the state’s masking mandate.

I’d hoped that the school closure might cause our leaders to reevaluate their anti-masking policies. This hope seems misplaced. Nothing has changed at Elanco.

After sending my column — which was co-signed by 16 other Garden Spot High School students — to the Elanco school board, I received a simple, dismissive two-word reply: “Thank you.” No new resolutions have been made on our COVID-19 health policies, and parents are still allowed to opt their kids out of wearing a mask without obtaining a doctor’s signature.

Unfortunately, Elanco remains the only school district in Lancaster County to allow parents to opt their children out of wearing a mask without providing a physician’s note. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported, 1,391 of 2,823 Elanco students — about 50% of the student body — can school without a mask. This does nothing but worsen our case numbers in the district.

Our masking policy continues to stand out among other districts, and not in a good way. According to Geli’s reporting, 11 out of the 12 county school districts that provided data to LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this month are following the state’s masking mandates, and only 7% of their students have requested a mask exemption.

The situation unfolding inside my district scares me for the future of this school year. It’s really disheartening that young people like myself and my peers must advocate for basic health safety measures and try to fill the leadership void created by adults.

Fortunately, I received many supportive comments from trusted adults in my life as a result of my last column. I would not have had to write it if district officials had done a better job of protecting Elanco students, faculty and staff.

William Fithian is a senior at Garden Spot High School in the Eastern Lancaster County School District.