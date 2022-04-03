“War is society’s dirty work, usually done by kids cleaning up failures perpetrated by adults,” grumbled poet Karl Marlantes.

Faced with political failure on the international stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a “special military operation” (read: invasion) into Ukraine to save face on Feb. 24.

It was based on pretexts conjured by the Russian government as valid casus belli (justification). These included the ideas that Ukraine posed a credible threat to the continuation of the Russian state; that the invasion is a “liberation” of Ukraine from the rule of “neo-Nazism”; and that it is to reunite an “illegitimate state” with the Russian Federation.

These falsehoods, sold to the masses, are not justification for invading Ukraine.

First, the concerns about Ukraine posing a credible threat to the Russian state are misguided, if not outright false. This fear stems from the fact that Ukraine previously expressed interest in joining NATO, which Putin’s government sees as a threat. However, per Article 5 of the NATO text, member states will only conduct military actions “in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.” NATO is built upon a foundation of collective self-defense, not of aggressive action. Therefore, the entrance of Ukraine into NATO would only have posed a threat if Russia were the aggressor, as it is now.

Furthermore, Putin has touted this invasion as a “liberation” of Ukraine from the grips of “neo-Nazism,” a historic threat to the Russian state. This allegation is disgustingly dishonest.

In the 2019 Ukrainian parliamentary election, ultranationalist groups failed to win a single seat in the legislature. Meanwhile, the current president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, rose to power.

Zelenskyy, Jewish himself, has family ties to three victims of the Holocaust. Even the infamous “neo-Nazi” Azov Battalion was stripped of radical members by the Ukrainian Security Service after the unit was folded into the Ukrainian military.

Taking these facts into account, it is disingenuous to claim that this invasion resembles a “liberation” of Ukraine from a “neo-Nazi” influence.

Yet the aforementioned “justifications” pale in comparison to the idea that this invasion is to reunite an “illegitimate state.” It is a misguided perception that Ukraine was illegally born out of the collapse of the Soviet Union. The United Nations, an organization that Ukraine and Russia are party to, outlines the international laws of the world, which include the right to sovereignty for all member states: “The Organization is based on the principle of the sovereign equality of all its Members.” Hence, by international law, Ukraine is a sovereign state.

It is clear that the actions of Putin and his armed forces since Feb. 24 are based on tenuous pretexts, rendering the entire “special military operation” an illegal invasion. It can be hoped that organizations with the power to end the bloodshed, such as the United Nations or NATO, will do so. This unjust war is being fought in vain by young men for the failures of the old.

Britt Spurrier is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.