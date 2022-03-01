To paraphrase Sir Winston Churchill, an iron curtain is descending across the continent. But this time, all the capitals of the ancient states of central Europe and Eastern Europe do not lie on the Russian side of the divide.

Thanks to NATO, Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Budapest, Belgrade, Bucharest and Sofia are not under Russian influence. Because of NATO expansion, the Baltics states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are not subject to control from Moscow.

But in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cold war on truth, NATO broke its promise to Russia that it would not expand after the Cold War. This narrative is largely the cornerstone of his grievance against the West.

In fact, no such agreement was ever made. NATO has had an “open door policy” since it was established in 1949. According to its founding treaty, “any other European State in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic” can apply to be a member of the organization.

The United States, Europe and Russia did not sign any treaty that included provisions on NATO membership. Any decision to expand NATO is made by consensus among all member countries.

The Warsaw Pact was still deeply entrenched in 1989, so the idea of expanding NATO beyond a united Germany was certainly not on the table. Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev made this clear in a 2014 interview when he said, “The topic of ‘NATO expansion’ was not discussed at all, and it wasn’t brought up in those years. ... Not a single Eastern European country raised the issue, not even after the Warsaw Pact ceased to exist in 1991. Western leaders didn’t bring it up, either.”

When Boris Yeltsin, then Russia’s president, raised the issue in 1997, declassified White House transcripts show that President Bill Clinton adamantly opposed any “gentlemen’s agreement” that prevented former Soviet republics from joining NATO, stating: “I can’t make commitments on behalf of NATO, and I’m not going to be in the position myself of vetoing NATO expansion with respect to any country, much less letting you or anyone else do so ... NATO operates by consensus.”

Since then, the question of NATO expansion has been a hotly disputed topic among scholars and political pundits alike.

On one side of the debate is the view that expanding NATO eastward would create a backlash in Moscow and undermine the balance of power. On the other side is the argument that a power vacuum would develop in Eastern Europe following the collapse of the Soviet Union, so NATO expansion is a necessary force for stability.

I clearly remember class discussions during seminars on international politics as a graduate student in Cambridge about whether NATO should include the former Soviet republics. The general consensus was “Russia is tired; it’s been a long century,” and thus expanding NATO would be unnecessary provocation.

With the benefit of hindsight it is becoming clear that had NATO not expanded, Russia would cast a shadow not only over Kyiv but all the capitals of Eastern Europe.

We’ve seen this movie before, so you may be familiar with the plot. After the Bolshevik Revolution, Russia lost nearly all of Ukraine and the Baltic republics were ceded to Germany when it signed the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk in 1918, ending its participation in the World War I. It briefly regained control of these territories under the Nazi-Soviet pact in 1939. With the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, Russian troops were on the march again, establishing satellite states throughout the region.

The West rose to the challenge after Churchill sounded the alarm in his famous Iron Curtain speech in Fulton, Missouri, in 1946. Europe was then divided into two armed camps, with NATO in the West and Warsaw Pact in the East. With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, NATO’s expansion to the East included former Warsaw Pact countries and the Baltic republics.

Now that Russia is back on its feet once again, Ukraine and the surrounding nations outside of NATO are in danger of being absorbed into Russia’s sphere of influence, as Churchill’s clarion call to arms resonates with a new generation.

Ricardo Richards has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate in international relations from Cambridge University. He teaches sociology, American government and international relations at Miami Dade College and Maryville University. He is a part-time Lancaster County resident.