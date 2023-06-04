Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument, of West Hempfield Township, and Frank Farry, of Bucks County, propose requiring a runoff election whenever the winner of a primary election has not received a majority of the votes.

In a column published Thursday in LNP | LancasterOnline, the senators argued that candidates receiving less than 50% are not likely to win in the general election.

Hopefully, the senators are not suggesting that receiving 50% in a runoff necessarily means that a candidate’s support has increased. The winner must get at least 50% simply because there are only two candidates.

However, I thank the senators for recognizing a serious problem and taking the initiative to fix it.

We utilize the plurality voting method for nearly all our elections in Pennsylvania, including primaries. Plurality is sometimes called “first-past-the-post” voting. It limits each voter to just one choice — the candidate that the voter hopes will win.

Unfortunately, plurality voting has serious problems. Indeed, many experts agree that plurality is the worst of all voting methods.

In an election, especially in primaries, there are almost always more than two candidates. Plurality is close to worthless in this situation.

Every voter has experienced the extreme pressure to “vote for the lesser evil” that is engendered by plurality. If voters vote insincerely or strategically — instead of indicating their honest first choice — there simply is no way to tell which candidate would result in the greatest voter satisfaction.

And if no candidate receives a majority of the votes, it is not guaranteed that the truly favored candidate will be one of the two candidates who received the most votes and therefore will be eligible to participate in the runoff election.

Plurality simply does not gather enough information from voters to enable it to consistently identify the most favored candidate, and it is highly vulnerable to strategic voting. It exacerbates the horrible and divisive polarization that is endangering our democracy by making extreme candidates the likely winners and handicapping broadly acceptable candidates.

So, would runoff elections “fix” primary elections? Does it make sense to try to patch up the problems of an awful voting method using the same awful voting method? No doubt it would slightly increase our chances of electing the most favored candidate. But it would be far better to fix the fundamental problem. Utilizing a much better voting method that can consistently identify the most favored candidate — no matter how many candidates are vying for votes — would eliminate the need for costly and disruptive runoffs.

Hundreds of alternative methods have been proposed. Designing a good voting method seems like it should be simple, but it has turned out to be tricky and confusing. Only fairly recently has a comprehensive understanding been achieved.

The missing magic ingredient that greatly improves a voting method’s ability to identify the most favored candidates in all types of elections is to empower voters to vote both for candidates they like and against candidates they don’t like. In other words, an election needs to work more like a referendum. (We do use referendums for judge retention elections, in which voters either approve or disapprove of a sitting judge.)

Minimizing insincere or strategic voting also is crucial. There is no way to reliably identify the most favored candidate using bogus information from voters. In addition to the options to vote both for and against candidates, voters must have the option to vote for at least two candidates. This removes the motivation to vote for “the lesser evil” instead of a true first choice.

The simplest voting method to incorporate all these required features is a combined system of approval and disapproval voting. Voters have the option to approve of either one or two candidates and also to disapprove of one. Each candidate’s disapprovals subtract from its approvals; the candidate with the highest (positive) net total of approvals is elected.

No voting method can be perfect, but this combined method makes radically fewer errors than plurality or instant runoff voting. It is much better than any of the ranked-choice voting methods or even simple approval voting.

It makes it harder for divisive candidates to win. Broadly acceptable candidates with few negatives become the more likely winners. Polarization is reduced rather than exacerbated.

With the option of two approvals, you can always vote for your true favorite and still weigh in on the lesser evil whenever that is important. This levels the field and enables all candidates to obtain a fairer hearing and meaningful voter consideration.

It is hoped that our legislators will improve primary elections by fixing the root problem rather than applying the Band-Aid of runoff elections. They should bear in mind that precisely the same problems also afflict our general elections.

Roy Minet is a retired physicist and information technology professional living in Mount Joy. He was the Libertarian Party's nominee for Pennsylvania auditor general in 2016.