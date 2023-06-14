Last Thursday, U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith filed a grand jury indictment with 37 felony counts against former President Donald J. Trump. The news triggered a firestorm of outrage and indignation from those claiming that the DOJ is being weaponized against Trump.

Respect for the rule of law is critical to American democracy. The proceedings may reveal which politicians are willing to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law. Perhaps more importantly, the proceedings may reveal who we are as a country.

The charges against Trump include 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act. Other charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice; corruptly concealing a document or record; concealing a document in a federal investigation; and making false statements. The most serious charges carry potential prison sentences of up to 20 years apiece.

Congress passed the Ethics in Government Act in 1978, following President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal. Title VI of the act was known as the Special Prosecutor Act and was later renamed the Independent Counsel Act. Title VI prescribed the rules for the appointment of a special prosecutor. About 20 special prosecutors were appointed under the Ethics Act during the Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.

The purpose of the special counsel was to minimize the intrusion of politics into the criminal justice process. It was intended to separate political appointees from prosecutorial decisions, so the public can have confidence that prosecutions are not politically motivated.

The Independent Counsel statute expired in 1999. Upon its expiration, the DOJ promulgated regulations governing the appointment of special counsels to prevent conflicts of interest. It placed responsibility for investigation and prosecution of politically charged cases with individuals who are outside of the administration and perceived to be more politically neutral.

U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno first used these regulations in 1999 to appoint John Danforth to investigate the FBI’s handling of the Waco siege.

On Nov. 18, 2022, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to investigate Trump’s actions regarding two DOJ investigations — Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s possible mishandling of government records.

Following last week’s indictment, Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president and a 2024 Republican candidate for president, said, “Attorney General Garland, you need to stop hiding behind the special counsel. You need to stand up and explain to us why this was necessary.”

But Pence’s demand that Garland take an active role would serve merely to inject politics into the proceedings. Garland is following the letter and the spirit of the special counsel regulations to avoid a conflict of interest and minimize the unnecessary intrusion of politics into the proceedings.

A compelling map

Smith, however, is not restrained from responding to Pence’s demands or claims of improper conduct by his office. He unsealed the indictment last week, inviting members of the public to read it.

I have read the indictment. I agree with the assessment of others that it is “jaw-dropping.” It serves as a compelling map to establish how the special prosecutor will attempt to prove Trump’s guilt.

“This indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida, and I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged,” Smith stated.

He explained why he brought the indictment:

“The men and women of the United States intelligence community and our armed forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people. Our laws that protect national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk.”

Smith added, “Our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone. Applying those laws. Collecting facts. That’s what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more. Nothing less.”

Pence is both right and wrong

Pence is right to assert that his loyalty to the Constitution took precedence over his loyalty to then-President Trump on Jan 6, 2021. Pence acknowledged that Trump demanded that he choose between him (Trump) and the Constitution, adding that “anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States.”

But why does Pence reflexively attack the DOJ with baseless assertions to defend someone he believes is unfit to be president?

Unfortunately, Pence is not the only Republican on the “DOJ weaponization” bandwagon. The most plausible answer is politics. Pence and some other 2024 Republican candidates hope to attract supporters who are convinced that Trump is being persecuted, regardless of the evidence. The facts and law are irrelevant to their political calculation.

Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson have been notable exceptions among Republican presidential candidates. Neither has attacked the DOJ. Hutchinson has stated that the indictment provides compelling reasons for Trump to withdraw from the race. He has also called it “offensive” for GOP candidates to promise they would pardon Trump.

Christie has described the indictment as “devastating” and poses the question: “The bigger issue for our country is, is this the type of conduct that we want from someone who wants to be president of the United States?”

Both Hutchinson and Christie are former U.S. attorneys. I believe that their experience in two different worlds — politics and the administration of justice — has influenced their refusal to join the “weaponization” bandwagon. They recognize that the attacks on the DOJ are a red herring to excuse the alleged criminal conduct by Trump.

Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and the government will have to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a unanimous jury.

But the grand jury indictment is extremely serious — the alleged misconduct by a former president is unprecedented. The indictment serves as a clear and compelling map of the prosecution’s case against Trump.

Pounding on a podium and shouting “weaponization” does not change that.

If you don’t believe it, read the indictment.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.