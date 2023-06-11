In recent years, as race’s role in the medical field has been examined more critically, increased awareness of racial discrepancies in patient outcomes has become cause for concern among many physicians and medical professionals. This has sparked conversation regarding the best ways to address this systemic issue.

One promising method involves starting at the root level in medical schools. Reevaluating the way that students are instructed to view patients and accounting for the history of racism ingrained within the field is incredibly vital. Intervening as early as possible in the teaching and institutional practices that further racial biases are an essential step in working toward medical equity.

Many aspects of medical teaching are reflective of the problematic legacy of racism within the field and have served to perpetuate racial inequalities.

For example, until recently, when teaching how to diagnose urinary tract infections in young children, the risk factors for whether a patient received a urinary tract infection diagnosis included “white race” for boys and “nonblack race” for girls. As a result, Black children were less likely to be diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and might have missed out on treatment that a white patient with the same symptoms would have received.

For many other diagnostic tests, the practice of using race as a categorical risk factor still exists and has yet to be changed, including tests for kidney and lung function. When these tests were designed, they used racist assumptions that Black patients had greater muscle mass and lower lung capacity than whites, and this legacy is still prevalent in modern medicine.

We cannot continue instructing our medical students to diagnose patients based on outdated and baseless standards.

Similarly, diseases that affect the skin are almost exclusively depicted in medical textbooks and teaching resources on white skin. As a result, many doctors are not familiar with how these diseases might manifest in someone with a darker complexion. This could result in a misdiagnosis, or it could take longer for a problem to be recognized.

With life-threatening diseases like skin cancer, where early diagnosis is critical to survival, this delayed diagnosis could mean the difference between life and death.

In the case of diagnosing urinary tract infections, these guidelines were only recently changed. For this to happen, researchers had to be aware of the danger of using race as a proxy for biology in order to question and critique this historic practice and implement systematic change.

Race should never be viewed or taught as something that has an intrinsically biological component. There is no genetic basis or shared genes that one so-called “race” has that another does not. In fact, when testing for human genetic variability, it isn’t unusual to find that two people categorized as different races have more genetic similarities than those of the same race.

Teaching students to use race as a proxy for certain behaviors or risk factors dangerously groups people together under a false premise. Oftentimes, these misconceptions about differences between races were informed by racist stereotypes developed by white supremacists during the eugenics movement.

That said, doctors also shouldn’t view patients through a single lens in which race is not acknowledged at all. This can also lead to other problems.

Although race has no biological basis, it is a real social categorization with genuine consequences. It is important to look at a patient holistically, and this includes considering factors such as race and socioeconomic status, which influence how we interact with the world.

For example, the chronic stress of experiencing racism can have real health consequences for people of color that lead to things like heart issues and hypertension. It is important to understand that although race plays a role in these ailments, it is a result of the way race influences a person’s social experience, as opposed to some sort of genetic factor.

Acknowledging the role physicians play in a system built with white patients as the standard is crucial for doctors to understand. It is critical that they receive training that addresses the history of racial bias in the medical field, while encouraging them to be skeptical of current standards and practices.

To break legacies of medical racism, students must learn a racially informed, equitable approach to medicine and be willing to question the system they are about to enter.

Maggie Corson is a senior at Franklin & Marshall College.