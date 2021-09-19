The chapel at the former Manheim Township home of the Cloistered Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary was where my parents went when they were worried or grieving or especially grateful.

And when I became an adult, it was where I went, too, in those moments.

The nuns who lived at the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Lititz Pike belong to the Order of Preachers, a religious order founded in 1206 in France by St. Dominic de Guzman, a Spanish priest. (Hence their name: Dominicans.) They are part of a branch of Dominican nuns founded in France in 1880.

Their life’s work is contemplation and prayer, particularly the recitation of the rosary, a meditative prayer in which the Hail Mary is said repeatedly.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble noted in an article published Sept. 4, the Cloistered Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary had been in Lancaster since the early 1950s. In May 1955, their newly built monastery was dedicated and an “enclosure” ceremony was held in which all but the monastery’s public chapel became off-limits to anyone but the nuns.

Over the years, the number of nuns living at the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary dwindled to just four, Umble reported. Heeding the instruction of Pope Francis to consolidate with other monasteries when their numbers shrink, the Lancaster sisters have moved to the Corpus Christi Monastery in the Bronx — a far cry from the weeping cherry trees and relative quiet of their Lititz Pike home.

That means the closure of the monastery’s public chapel, too.

The cool, dim space appointed with a large stained glass window depicting Mary, the mother of Christ — her arms outstretched as if in welcome, rosary beads in one hand — was a sanctuary from the outside world.

A steady stream of cars passed by on Lititz Pike. But on the monastery grounds, and behind the chapel doors, all was serene.

My younger brother recalls the slow, quiet close of the chapel doors, ushering us inside to peace and stillness.

Slipping into a wooden pew inside the chapel, we could hear the faint hum of prayers from the cloistered nuns behind a metal grill. Their prayers soothed our worries, gave us the strength to go on, reminded us that there was goodness and love around us.

After my father died in 1988, my eldest sister died in 2016 and my mother died in 2019, the monastery’s chapel is where I would go when sorrow made everywhere else seem too loud, too bright, too everything. My Dad, my Mom, my sister Carol seemed — if not present in that familiar space — then close by. I could talk to them, certain they could hear me from the place that long had been our refuge.

The monastery’s chapel was where my second-oldest sister, Mary, got engaged to my brother-in-law Sam on Thanksgiving Day 1976.

It was where I nearly fainted during the Easter Vigil one year when the scent of Easter flowers and incense, the closeness of the worshippers on a warm night, and the length of the Mass, overwhelmed my adolescent self.

It was where, even when I lost faith with the church’s bishops over the child sexual abuse scandal, I could pray to Mary, because she was a mother, too. I imagined she was as horrified as I was by how terribly the church had failed children.

Mary always has been my go-to source of comfort. Both my father and mother had a special spiritual relationship with Mary. So I did, too.

A brief aside: At my father’s wake, we all were drowning our sorrows in the usual Irish way — with whiskey and laughter and stories. Someone suggested that we say the rosary, so we all dropped to our knees. At that point, a priest entered our house and was heard exclaiming, “What a holy family!” Had he entered the fray a half-hour before, he would have gotten a different impression.

But for my family, prayer and laughter and a few drinks were part of the fabric of life and death. So my father, a tavern owner, made it a habit to supply the nuns dear to our family with spiked eggnog at Easter and Christmas. When we lived in Philadelphia, he once was stopped by a police officer as he was delivering eggnog to a nearby convent — my sister Mary, then about 8 years old, was charged with holding the aluminum foil-topped bottles, and my father sailed past a stop sign because he didn’t want the bottles to spill on my sister. Fortunately, the police officer had an aunt who was a nun in a local convent, so my father escaped without a ticket.

When we moved to Lancaster, the nuns at the Dominican monastery became recipients of my father’s generosity. The Christmas after my Mom died, I tried to revive the tradition by delivering Baileys Irish Cream and similar liqueurs to the nuns. The nun who emerged to accept the delivery was happy to see that I had brought something sweet. She said someone had given the nuns Champagne on a previous occasion and they had found it to be too dry.

Then came the pandemic and now the departure of the nuns, and that was that.

As a child, I was fascinated by cloistered nuns, who retreat from the world to pray from early morning to night, with some taking shifts to keep a round-the-clock prayer vigil going.

I briefly contemplated becoming a nun after reading the book, “Bernie Becomes a Nun,” borrowed from my parochial school library, about a nun named Sister Bernadette Lynch. When I realized that the thing that most appealed to me was the list of presents Bernie received before she entered the convent, I knew I wasn’t suited for religious life. (Sister Bernadette, incidentally, turned out to be an amazing woman who did HIV/AIDS prevention work and ministry in Latin America.)

I was not selfless enough to become any kind of nun at all, least of all a cloistered nun. But I’ll always be grateful to the nuns who used to occupy the Lititz Pike monastery.

“The main thing is the life; it’s not the building,” said Sister Mary Veronica, before she and the other nuns left Lancaster for the Bronx. “I guess maybe our mission has been fulfilled here in any case. Hopefully.”

It surely has.

