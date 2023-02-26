Technology is taking over. Should we fear technology and all that it entails, especially things such as artificial intelligence?

I think we should fear technology for various reasons — No. 1 being that robots are taking over human jobs.

In recent years, there have been so many technological advancements that there are now robots taking over the jobs of teaching assistants. A 2020 article by Education Week discusses a professor at Georgia Tech who had a mix of online teaching assistants. All of them were human — except for one.

“The teaching assistants were available via email to answer questions,” the article notes. “Only one student in the class thought one of the teaching assistants was not a human being, because that assistant tended to answer questions much faster than the others. That student was right.”

Robots and new technology are being roped into our lives more and more every day. I recognize that a situation like this hasn’t happened yet, but robots who are now teaching assistants could soon become teachers and take over human jobs.

In addition, artificial intelligence is progressing more and more every day. AI is helping to dictate social media, news, entertainment, shopping and more.

In industry, robots can pick up objects at phenomenal speed — speeds that are practical for real-world applications.

Boston Dynamics created a robot named Atlas that looks like a human, so it’s called a humanoid robot. Atlas is able to run and jump and do various tasks that humans do. There are also robots being created that can be used on construction sites for monitoring delivery of certain lightweight tools.

Young people who aim for jobs in construction or go to Lancaster County Career & Technology Center should be concerned about robots taking their jobs. Although robots are still in the early stages of working construction jobs, that doesn't mean they won’t progress to an advanced level in the near future. Consider someone who apprentices in the construction trade for years, only for the majority of the jobs to be taken by robots.

You most likely could not get through a normal day without relying on several pieces of technology. But, as robots are becoming more and more advanced, we should become more and more cautious.

Giovanna Gennace is in the 11th grade at Warwick High School.