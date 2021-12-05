For many high school students, the idea of going to college is drilled into their minds. It is touted by those around them as the next logical step in the chain. However, high school graduates of today are finding college as the next step is anything but logical.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, higher education institutes saw 600,000 fewer enrolled students in 2021 than in the year prior. This is part of a growing trend, since college enrollment has dropped an estimated 11% from 2011 to 2019.

If college is the next “logical step,” why are so many choosing not to enroll?

Some of this can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ever-rising astronomical costs of college are most directly responsible for this decline.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, between the school years 2008-09 and 2018-19, the average cost of tuition at public institutions rose by 28%. Between 2008 and 2018, tuition for a four-year, public institution rose from less than $17,000 to more than $20,000. College tuition for the same institution in 1985 would be less than $9,000, adjusted for inflation.

This means that, for some, college is simply unaffordable. Others are put off by the massive student debt that results from taking out loans; this has grown into its own crisis.

Plus, there are other issues besides the costs. Many jobs provide better incentives in the short term than the long-term benefits incentivized by colleges. For example, the average salary of a power line repairman is $81,000 a year, according to Salary.com. This job requires only a high school diploma and four years of on-the-job training. To some students, a path like this is more appealing than spending those same four years in education for a job that pays only $40,000 to $45,000 a year, if not less.

Other students see the time expenditure of college as wasteful and too long.

With all these factors, it’s clear why students are beginning to pursue options other than college.

Now the question one might ask is, “How will this impact us as a society in the future?”

If changes are implemented, we may see tuition fees sink to reasonable levels while enrollment rates climb. However, if the trend continues, we could see ever-worsening labor shortages and rising prices.

In the medical field, the Association of American Medical Colleges estimates that there will be a shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034. Teacher shortages are already occurring in school districts across the nation, and are predicted to only get worse. The engineering world is also on a path of skilled labor shortages.

These are all fields that are essential to the world we live in. Should this trend of declining enrollment continue, serious consequences are in store.

Therefore, fresh from graduating with our diplomas, our generation should strive to implement changes to the college program that will benefit not only us, but future generations.

Logan Spurrier is in the Conestoga Valley High School Class of 2022.