Many, including op-ed columnist Stuart Wesbury (“Democratic candidates offering more freebies,” Aug. 2), criticize those who want more government investment in things like education and health care, patronizingly calling such investments “free gifts.”
But everyone knows that such investments are not free (and Democratic candidates using such language should stop). When I was checking out of a hotel in Norway recently, I noticed that the bill (which was, in total, about the same as a comparable room in the U.S.) included a 25% tax. Pretty steep, no? And what do they get for those higher taxes? For one thing, high-quality, hassle-free medical care.
While the biggest cause of bankruptcy in the U.S. is inability to pay astronomical medical bills, Norway’s bills are all paid by these taxes. They never have to decipher cryptic hospital bills, negotiate with insurance companies, get hit with unexpected charges, choose between needed medical treatment and paying the mortgage, or neglect taking medication because of its enormous cost.
In Norway — as in the United Kingdom, Canada and many other countries — you go to the hospital, you get treated, and you go home with whatever medication you need. No bill, no negotiation, no surprises, and no GoFundMe campaigns for medical expenses.
And no, it’s not free — you’ve already paid for it.
But, surely, such big-government health care must be cumbersome, expensive and ineffective.
In fact, while the U.S. spends far more per capita on medical care than any other country, its health care outcomes are consistently rated worse than most western European countries, as well as Austria, Japan and New Zealand. The inferior rankings aren’t due to a lack of wonderful doctors, fantastic hospitals and great technology. It’s mainly because people don’t have equal access to them.
How can it be that, according to the United Health Foundation’s most recent rankings, infant mortality rates in the U.S. are higher than those of 33 other countries, including Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania? Because you can’t get decent maternity care if you can’t get good insurance or if your plan has copays higher than you can afford.
In other measures of health care outcomes, too, the U.S. is nearly always behind countries that have universal coverage. None of these countries have a perfect system, and there is always room for improvement. But I doubt many in those countries would trade their system for the expensive and convoluted mess of the U.S. system.
You may worry about government bureaucrats getting in between you and your doctor if we have a single payer system or a public option. But surely this can’t be worse than dealing with corporate bureaucrats whose job is to make profits for the insurance company — which means taking in as much as possible in premiums and paying out as little as possible for your medical care.
The rhetoric of “free stuff” masks a deeper issue about what we value and what we are willing to pay for and invest in. Many who insist on the unaffordability of universal health care seem unconcerned when the U.S. spends more per year on the military than the next seven countries combined. We have now “invested” nearly $6 trillion on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. These wars have cost the lives of over 7,000 U.S. soldiers and 8,000 U.S. contractors —not to mention hundreds of thousands of innocent Afghans and Iraqis. Al-Qaida could never have dreamed of inflicting the amount of additional financial and human damage on us after 9/11 that we have inflicted on ourselves. And yet there seems no limit to funds for horrendously expensive military adventures.
Similarly, those who fret about the cost of various forms of public assistance (food assistance, nursing care, heating in the winter) for the poor, elderly or disabled are often silent in the face of the massive corporate welfare that provides billions of dollars per year in tax subsidies and loopholes to the most wealthy entities on the planet, such as fossil fuel companies.
And now many in Congress who have argued that the deficit necessitates cuts in programs promoting human well-being, such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, have no problem exploding the deficit to unprecedented levels for a tax cut primarily benefiting the wealthy and corporations.
So, yes, there are limits on what any country can spend, and we need fiscal responsibility and vigorous debate about priorities. But often the opponents of programs that would benefit all of society, provide a safety net for the most vulnerable and provide health care for all simply have different fiscal priorities.
Maybe they should just come out and make the moral case for funneling gobs of taxpayer dollars to the wealthiest people, the biggest corporations and an already bloated military instead of education, health care and care for the vulnerable.
None of this is free, but having that debate would help clarify where our values are as a country.
David McMahan is the Charles A. Dana Professor of Religious Studies at Franklin & Marshall College.