Why do we love predictable romance stories?

For me, it gives me something to zone out on and appreciate for what it is: predictable. My life is unpredictable enough, and while I enjoy a good murder mystery, sometimes the suspense is too much. It’s nice to settle into my couch with my cats and a fuzzy blanket and watch two people meet, get to know each other, share a kiss, have a conflict, realize they’re in love, and reunite on the top of the Empire State Building. (Yes, I watched “An Affair to Remember” at too young of an age, and immediately watched “Sleepless in Seattle” right after it, so sue me.)

For centuries, women have been scoffed at for loving romance novels or movies. I’ve heard rhetoric asserting that women should stick to realistic stories because “fantasy” romance novels raise our expectations of men too high.

Well, I’m here to tell you that the bar for relationship expectations is so low it’s completely missing in a lot of millennial dating experiences. So perhaps just let us enjoy the sappy movies that give us a shred of hope that we might be able to find someone who more than tolerates us. And is it too much to ask to kiss under some mistletoe?

I dove into a few movies this year and wanted to give my professional analysis of each of them. I’ve also included a Hanukkah romance novel. Grab your hot cocoa, your slippers and a charcuterie board, and settle in for something completely different from what you usually read in this Perspective section: Starleisha’s Holiday Romance Entertainment Guide.

It’s the holiday season and we all need a break from the world.

“Mistletoe in Montana” (Lifetime)

Ah, yes, Paradise Ranch, owned by Merry (Melissa Joan Hart) and visited by Mark (Duane Henry). It took me a few minutes to realize that this movie offers the reverse of the small-town-girl-becomes-big-city-exec-and-goes-home trope employed in so many contemporary holiday movies.

In this chaotic universe, the city slicker man meets the woman ranch owner. Mark is a single dad who brings his two children to spend the holiday break on a ranch in Montana. We learn that when Mark was a child, his mother took him to visit the same ranch, where he met Merry. He had been thinking of her ever since and wanted his kids to have the same kind of memorable experiences he had.

Suddenly, there’s a secondary and tertiary story line: Sparks immediately spread like wildfire between Jasper, the ranch hand (or manager? he carries a clipboard), and the adorable family nanny, Debbie.

There’s a painfully heartwarming moment between Pops, Merry’s father, and Becca, Mark’s daughter, in which Becca’s phone dies and she forgot to pack her charger (this was the moment I was convinced this movie’s writers are in an alternate reality than the one most holiday movies exist in). Pops shows her a film camera — aging me about two decades — and teaches her the importance of living in the moment.

I counted one kiss attempt (interrupted kisses are standard in these holiday movies), one terribly edited shooting star, and one French toast bake-off, and that was just in the first 51 minutes of the movie. The much-anticipated third-act drama was the cattle escaping in a snow squall and Merry going to round them up herself. Of course, being the romance story expert that I am, I anticipated her four-wheeler getting stuck in a snow bank and city slicker Mark having to go attempt to rescue her. Alas, she escaped unscathed and all the bovine were fine. But I’m not fine, because there were no kisses, no big drama, and nothing that held me to this story other than seeing how much worse it could possibly get.

In the end, Pops encourages Merry to follow her “hart” (see what I did there?) and Melissa Joan Hart produces some convincingly tear-filled eyes. The kids and Nanny Debbie give Mark a solid talking-to and convince him that they all want to stay in Montana, and he agrees because he works for himself and “can do so remotely.” (I thought he was a big exec at a tech company but it was all unclear and confusing.) There are two minutes and 10 seconds left in this film and finally, I get a good kiss. On a hillside. With some horses. In Montana. Because of course.

Overall, this is a melted pile of yellow cheese product. 0/10 Cheese Slices.

“A Castle for Christmas” (Netflix)

First of all, I love that this movie stars people over 40! As I mentioned, millennials have given up on love, so let our teachers get some of the glory. This movie is not that great, but I want to give stars Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields their flowers for just having ridiculous fun together. They make this lackluster script come to life.

Elwes plays Myles, the grumpy Duke of Dun Dunbar — “dun” means “fort” in Scottish Gaelic so, hilariously, his castle has been given a name that would translate to “Fort Fort-bar.”

Shields plays Sophie, a frustrated bestselling author. The movie’s enemies-to-lovers-with-vague-connected-histories story line is cute. The music isn’t great, but I love the local knitting group that quickly welcomes Sophie as a friend. I wish we knew a bit more about the knitters’ stories, but what we learn was just enough to keep my interest.

I like that this movie’s male lead isn’t a complete doofus — Myles even reads Sophie’s books to learn more about her and her career! It’s predictable and silly, but I am here for Cary Elwes arguing in his adorable Scottish accent in the third-act conflict, and I’m an even bigger fan of his kilt in the third-act resolution. I found myself smiling at the denouement as they all dance a Scottish reel at their Christmas Eve party — at the castle, of course.

Overall, I give this film 10/10 Cheese Slices.

“A Hollywood Christmas” (HBO Max)

“A Hollywood Christmas” was pitched to me by a friend who said it was “not good,” but two minutes in, I was hooked. I love a movie within a movie, and I love it when everything is painfully self-aware.

Some of my favorite moments from this movie are the bucket of fake snow being shaken over the in-movie protagonists; the dog trainer who keeps losing the dog on the back lot; the back lot itself (“Gilmore Girls” fans will recognize the gazebo, but no one does Christmas decor quite like Stars Hollow); and, of course, the moment the director realizes that she likes the corporate exec who seems to be crossing her up every step of the way. Special shout-out to the “quirky” assistant who keeps narrating all the main Christmas romance plot points that are happening to the director.

Overall, I give this 10/10 Cheese Slices That You Add to a Jar of Queso for Good Measure.

“A New Orleans Noel” (Lifetime)

I’d like to thank this movie’s props people for not having empty coffee cups in the first actor shots. And yes, Keshia Knight Pulliam is back!

Oh, Patti LaBelle is fabulous as a New Orleans praline queen named Loretta, and her story line with Tim Reid, who plays an old friend named Marcel, is phenomenal and totally an excuse to get these two on screen together. I’m here for it!

This story is as sweet as one of Loretta’s praline (pronounced prah-leen, not pray-leen) pies. Pulliam plays Grace, an architect who is hired to renovate Miss Loretta’s old New Orleans house. Miss Loretta’s grandson Anthony, played by the very handsome Brad James, is Grace’s old undergrad rival. They work together on the house with the encouragement of all their friends and family, including Grace’s quirky sidekick Jewish roommate, Alexis. (Quirky sidekicks who are Jewish, Black, Latino, Asian or LGBTQ are as common in contemporary Christmas movies as ice skating and snowball throwing.)

The spark between Grace and Anthony reignites, and there is very little third-act conflict — just a lot of Grace dodging the warm feeling of “family.” In the end, she accepts Anthony’s love and the love of Miss Loretta, and all the Brown family, who are waiting for her outside of her house on a streetcar.

This was a quick, fun movie and I give it 10/10 Praline Pie Slices.

“Happiest Season” (Hulu)

Who doesn’t love a holiday story with layers?

When “Happiest Season,” starring Kristen Stewart (as Abby) and Mackenzie Davis (as Harper), was released by Hulu in 2020, a lot of us cheered for a holiday story that finally focused on an LGBTQ couple.

Upon closer inspection, a friend watched it and while she was happy that it had lesbian representation, she found that the complicated story line of girl-in-the-closet-because-her-family-is-traditional was not giving her the warm, fuzzy holiday hope that most of us seek. As someone who grew up in a conservative Pennsylvania town similar to the one in which this story takes place, the story line hits a little too close to home (insert melting face emoji here).

This movie is broken up by a few funny moments featuring Mary Holland, Lauren Lapkus and Timothy Simons, some of my favorite comedic actors. There’s an amusing scene between Harper and her sister but it ends abruptly with the sister outing Harper at the family’s Christmas Eve party, and Harper denying the truth, driving Abby away. When Abby returns, Harper finally musters the courage to stand up to her father and tell him the truth: that she’s a lesbian and Abby is more than just her roommate. The duty of “protecting” our parents and sacrificing our whole selves is something that keeps coming up among millennials. It’s hard to talk about, and an even harder cycle to break. But that’s for another column.

The end of this movie has Abby inexplicably taking Harper back, even though Harper denied their relationship to her family. And somehow the “traditional family values” fall away after other family members share their own secrets. Is that the magical happy ending I expect from a holiday movie? Not really. Did I want the characters played by Aubrey Plaza (as Riley, Harper’s ex-girlfriend) and Kristen Stewart to get together for some predictable cheesiness? Yes. But most importantly, is unconditional acceptance and allyship the happy ending I wish for all of us who are unable to live authentically in our small towns and in our traditional families? Yes, absolutely.

Overall, I give the movie 4/10 Cheese Slices but also 10/10 Someday Hopefully We Can All Accept Our True Selves Points.

“The Matzah Ball” by Jean Meltzer

As I was thinking about this piece, I knew I didn’t want to stick to just Christmas. So I asked for suggestions for other winter holiday romances and someone suggested the novel “The Matzah Ball” to me. A pun, a romance and an opportunity for me to learn more about Hanukkah and Jewish traditions? I’m in.

This book tells the story of Rachel Rubenstein-Goldblatt, an average Jewish millennial with a dark secret only her best friend Mickey knows: She’s the bestselling author of more than a dozen Christmas romance novels. Her mother invites her home for Shabbat and tells her that her old camp rival, Jacob Greenberg, also will be in attendance. Rachel remembers how Jacob broke her heart many years prior. Jacob, who’s now a millionaire and a planner of elaborate Jewish-themed parties, remembers how Rachel broke his heart many years prior. This book is so special, and the audiobook narration is so delightful.

This is a perfect enemies-to-lovers story with a main character who lives with chronic fatigue syndrome. As someone with an invisible disability, I really appreciated the realistic glimpse of life with an autoimmune disorder.

The novel’s third-act drama is good, delightful and also heartbreaking. That theme of millennials wanting to protect parents by hiding their full selves comes up again (seriously, we should all talk to our therapists about this, please!). But there is some self-awareness, a happy ending and plenty of words of wisdom. Overall, I give this book 10/10 matzah balls, and I’m so excited to read Meltzer’s other novel, “Mr. Perfect on Paper.”

Starleisha Michelle Gingrich is a Lancaster-based storyteller, creative and theater professional. She is also the outreach and education coordinator at the Fulton Theatre and a social justice educator through YWCA Lancaster’s Center for Racial and Gender Equity. She founded Disrupt Theatre Company in 2020.