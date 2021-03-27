Over the past year, Pennsylvanians faced a global pandemic and economic uncertainty; our way of life was turned upside-down in every imaginable way.

From sheltering in place, wearing masks and keeping our social distance, to Zoom schooling our children, to working from home or working with plexiglass barriers — or not working at all — everyone had to make quick adjustments to bear unfamiliar burdens.

And too many families were left to grieve a loved one lost to this insidious virus. Beyond this, we experienced social upheaval and racial unrest that had most rethinking the way things are and the way they should be. Our spirit and resolve were tested.

For us at The Pennsylvania Society, we canceled our spring annual meeting before Gov. Tom Wolf announced the statewide order to shelter in place. We quickly came to realize that our December annual dinner could not be held in New York, as we all waited for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pennsylvania Society Weekend brings Pennsylvanians from all walks of life together in friendship, and if ever there was a year when we needed a civil moment, 2020 was it. But in a year that was so difficult for so many, we saw front-line workers tirelessly serving their communities, families forming pods to assist in child care and strangers getting groceries for neighbors who couldn’t take the risk of going to the store.

This past year revealed Pennsylvanians’ dedication, fortitude and commitment to each other.

Yes, 2020 was incredibly difficult, but as a Pennsylvanian I am reminded of words attributed to Benjamin Franklin: “Out of adversity comes opportunity.” An opportunity to be better and do better. Though it was disappointing not to gather with our members, the events of this past year inspired us to create a new platform to shine a light on remarkable Pennsylvanians who stepped up when we needed them most.

People like Dr. Florencia Greer Polite in Philadelphia, who chose to use her platform as a physician to show the Black community that, despite her own fears, the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

Or Chad and Carly Butters, the owners of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery in New Tripoli, who shut down production so that they could make free hand sanitizer for their community.

Or the more than 40 factory workers in Marcus Hook who volunteered to live inside their plant for 28 straight days, making the materials needed for personal protective equipment.

Consistent with our 121-year mission to honor achievement, reward excellence, promote goodwill and celebrate service to the commonwealth, we were able to share their stories and others on our new Instagram page — @thepasociety.

The society had never before ventured into social media. Honoring our #PACOVIDHEROES seemed the ideal time to start. If you’re not already, I hope you’ll follow us and join in the conversation.

The year 2020 also saw the violent deaths of Black Americans including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, which triggered nationwide protests that included cities large and small across Pennsylvania.

That national civil unrest reminds us that long-standing inequalities have often excluded people of color from achieving the economic opportunities we celebrate as members of The Pennsylvania Society. From that adversity came an opportunity for the society to publicly commit to becoming an organization that feels welcoming to all Pennsylvanians.

Together, we have made improvements in recent years, but we can and must do more. I know this is a priority for our members and society leadership, and we will continue to work to this end.

We now are beginning plans for our 2021 dinner this December, hopeful that with the progression of vaccines and a healthier population, we will again be able to come together as Pennsylvanians to celebrate.

Yes, we’ve had our differences over these past 12 months. We are a large and diverse state. Urban and rural. Red and blue. Those differences will continue. But we can take comfort knowing our neighbors will still be our neighbors. And the lessons we have learned together will only make us stronger.

Julien Scranton is executive director of The Pennsylvania Society (PASociety.com).