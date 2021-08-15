The 2021 fall semester nears and many are asking what colleges and universities will look like this year. The simple answer is: Put a mask on.

This semester and school year will look different than what we have come to expect in higher education. It will not look like 2019, and it will not look like 2020. It will be a hybrid version in which we bring students back to campus to have the college life experience. However, to do so safely, we must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that will have us start the semester wearing masks indoors and in locations in which we cannot properly social distance.

The real question is why? Do we really think it is safe to bring back students to campus? Lancaster County, according to the CDC as of Friday, is an area of high COVID-19 transmission. And the county’s vaccination rate isn’t nearly high enough to achieve herd immunity.

As a longtime emergency responder, one of the things I know above all else is that at some point we need to return to some semblance of normal, or in this case near normal. Do I think it is safe to return to campus with the highly contagious delta variant surging? Yes if, as a community, both on and outside the campus, we understand that we are part of one society in which we treat each other with respect. We do not all have the same views, and I don’t think any of us would want to live in a world where everyone thinks alike. The higher education experience brings adults to a community to stretch their imaginations and expand their knowledge. But everyone needs to follow the campus’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

Yes, students coming to our campuses are adults. They are expected to wake themselves, eat when they are hungry, attend classes and do their schoolwork without anyone watching over them. Students, faculty and staff have been missing the college experience!

The real question in my mind is this: Why do young adults go to college? This is the period in the life of these young people when they transition from high school to the career world. Certainly not everyone goes to college — many people, including all my close high school friends — go straight into careers. Those who go to school want to have that college experience in which they meet lifelong friends (and perhaps even their spouse), try new experiences, or develop new interests. College is where many begin to develop a passion for a future career.

During the past 18 months, many of these things were put on hold and the usual college experience pretty much stopped. Even with online programs, college students did not get the true college experience. I remember listening to a student who met her new boyfriend while masked last spring; she said how strange it was to meet someone and never see his face.

Still, mask-wearing and vaccination have made it possible for us to welcome students back onto campus. The longer we prolong returning, the more challenging it will be for students growing into tomorrow’s leaders. In addition to educating our students formally in classes, we also need to be educating our students on life safety, not just for themselves but for their families and communities when they go back home.

It is a new era and a new time. We need to do the things that will help to make us all safer. Hopefully, most students will get vaccinated against COVID-19. We are strongly encouraging students to get one of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines, and will be hosting vaccination clinics on Aug. 25 and Sept. 15 at Millersville University’s Student Memorial Center.

Regardless of vaccination status, all students must practice social distancing and wear face masks. While some don’t like masks for various reasons — including the challenge of reading someone’s facial expression when only half the face is visible — there are many places in the world where people wear masks all the time, and their societies still manage to flourish.

Young people are encouraged to be safe when they go to college because many are away from home for the first time, living like adults. That’s not new. The college experience of fall 2021 will still be a college experience. The difference? There may be fewer students, perhaps more online classes and of course the requirement for masks. But most students want to be back on campus. They are coming to see old friends, meet new friends and have new experiences — all while transitioning from home to what we affectionately call the real world!

Duane Hagelgans is an associate professor at Millersville University, teaching within the Center for Disaster Research and Education. He retired as a chief officer with the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire in 2011. He also serves as the emergency management coordinator for Manor Township and Millersville Borough. Email: dhagelgans@millersville.edu