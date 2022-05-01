Editor’s note: This is the second of two columns about the life of Thaddeus Stevens. The first was published April 24.

After successfully defending a landmark free education bill in the Pennsylvania Legislature in 1835, and once Thaddeus Stevens had restored his shaky finances in Lancaster, he was ready to rekindle his political career.

Surprisingly, he was able to secure the Whig nomination for Congress, though his allegiance to that party was relatively new.

Lancaster elected him their representative to Congress in 1848 and reelected him in 1850. He was immediately thrust into the center of the great issue of his day.

In an effort to preserve the Union, Congress was discussing what came to be known as the Compromise of 1850. Unsure how to settle the slave question in the territories gained in the Mexican War, Congress decided that California would enter the Union as a free state but other territories would be allowed to put the question to a vote.

One of the bills in the compromise was a new Fugitive Slave Act, which required citizens of free states to help return runaways to bondage. Naturally, Stevens was opposed to this provision and spoke out against it.

What he could not have known is that soon he would have the opportunity to fight its application in his favorite arena — the courts.

Christiana Resistance

On Sept. 11, 1851, slave owner William Gorsuch arrived at the farm of William Parker in Christiana in southern Lancaster County to take back several enslaved individuals who had escaped from his Maryland farm over the Mason-Dixon Line.

The formerly enslaved Parker had organized a self-defense group and at least 50 armed local Black men showed up to the Parker farm to prevent the capture of the fugitives. Castner Hanway, a local white miller, warned Gorsuch not to persist in his effort or there would be violence. Gorsuch persisted and was shot and killed; his son was wounded.

Mistakenly identified as an instigator of the violence, Hanway was charged, with 37 others, with treason and a trial date was set for federal court in Philadelphia. The head of their defense team was Lancaster’s own Thaddeus Stevens.

Hanway’s trial was conducted first and, after 18 days, it took the jury just 15 minutes to acquit him. After his victory, the charges against the others were dropped.

Parker and two of the fugitive slaves were not at the trial. They had escaped to Canada via the Underground Railroad, something no doubt that Stevens — who had long supported the clandestine network’s activities — would have heartily approved. (The great Frederick Douglass himself aided in their escape.)

Not everyone in his district appreciated Stevens’ anti-slavery activities and he decided not to run in 1852, rather than risk defeat.

But he could not stay out of the political arena very long.

Stevens and Lincoln

In 1855, Stevens became a Republican and in 1858 Lancaster returned him to the U.S. House as a member of that party.

Although Stevens did not initially support Abraham Lincoln as the party’s 1860 presidential nominee, he did campaign for him in his district. Running against a split Democratic Party, Lincoln secured the majority of electoral votes — though not the majority of popular votes — and was elected president. His election would prove to be the immediate cause of a civil war that had been brewing for decades — perhaps from the time of the nation’s founding.

Lincoln, like most Republicans, was not an abolitionist but he opposed the spread of slavery into the new territories. Politicians in the South — afraid of eventually being outnumbered by free states that then would vote to eliminate their “peculiar institution” of Black slavery — were aggressively expansionist.

Rather than risk eventually being outnumbered in Congress, they chose to secede from the Union and expelled federal forces from their borders. On April 12, 1861, Confederate forces shelled the U.S. garrison of Fort Sumter in South Carolina’s Charleston Harbor and the Civil War began.

President Lincoln believed that although the Constitution had been ratified by the states, it had also created an American people who had not consented to dismember the Union. His initial war aim was to restore the Union.

From its start, Thaddeus Stevens thought the war had a single overarching objective: “Abolition — yes!” he declared in a speech in Lancaster. “Free every slave — slay every traitor — burn every rebel mansion if these things be necessary to preserve this temple of freedom to the world and to our posterity.”

During the course of the war, Stevens would continue to be dissatisfied with the scope and pace of Lincoln’s commitment to abolition. For his part, Lincoln — a more astute politician — would use Stevens’ radicalism to help push the North in the direction Stevens wanted to go, but at a speed the public could accept.

Serving as the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, Stevens made sure the Union Army had the resources to defeat the rebels. He raised both tariffs and taxes to get revenue and when they were not enough, he successfully advocated for the printing of legal tender — paper money referred to as “greenbacks” — to cover the war’s exorbitant cost. He also supported America’s first wartime draft to supply the soldiers necessary for the victory needed to realize abolition and equal rights.

Forced by the attitude of the president to move more slowly than he would have liked, Stevens attacked the institution of slavery in piecemeal fashion. The first step in his “push-pull” dance with Lincoln — which would eventually lead to the total abolition of slavery — was the passage of the first Confiscation Act, which included the provision that all slaves who worked for the Confederate military were free from further servitude.

Lincoln — worried about the reaction of some slave-holding border states — initially opposed the bill, but did sign it into the law. He harbored the same reservations about the second Confiscation Act, which went further by stating all slaves belonging to Confederate officials “shall be forever free.”

These successes were not enough for Stevens, who hounded Lincoln for a statement on emancipation. He did not know the president — always wary of getting ahead of public opinion — had already considered such a document and was waiting for a Union victory to announce it. In 1862, after the Union claimed victory in the Battle of Antietam, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared “all persons held as slaves” in the rebellious states to be free. The proclamation also included a provision for which Stevens had long advocated: the recruitment of Black men into the Union Army.

The Emancipation Proclamation was a wartime measure that did not settle the question of slavery. It only freed slaves in the states that were currently in rebellion against the U.S. government; slavery in the border states was untouched.

As the war approached its end, Lincoln and Stevens would work together to finally achieve one of Stevens’ cherished goals.

The 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, had passed in the Senate but was stuck in the House. The 2012 Steven Spielberg film “Lincoln” recounts the story of how both Stevens and the president worked to get the proposed amendment “unstuck.”

Stevens’ statement about this successful effort reveals not only the sausage-making that went into its passage, but also that his opinion of Lincoln might have begun to change. “The greatest measure of the nineteenth century was passed by corruption,” Stevens said, “aided and abetted by the purest man in America.”

Any future cooperation would be cut short by an assassin’s bullet less than a week after the Civil War ended in April 1865.

Reconstruction

How much they might have cooperated on reconstructing the South is an open question.

Unlike Lincoln, Stevens viewed the rebellious states as conquered territories, beyond the protection of the Constitution. What is not in question was the inability of Stevens and Lincoln’s successor to get along.

Stevens would come to loathe Andrew Johnson, whose presidency he believed would make true reconstruction impossible.

Knowing that his faction, the Radical Republicans, did not form a majority of even his own party, Stevens helped create the Joint Committee on Reconstruction. His leadership of that committee allowed him to put forth a blueprint for a complete legal and economic reconstruction of Southern society.

This committee produced a prototype of the 14th Amendment, which would eventually guarantee all American citizens — including the newly freed slaves — “due process” and “equal protection under the law.” The committee also advocated for Black suffrage; this effort would later lead to the passage of the 15th Amendment, which prevented states from restricting the right to vote on the basis of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

Stevens and like-minded Republicans wanted to advance not only the political rights of the former slaves but their economic prospects as well.

During the war, Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman met with a group of Black ministers in Savannah, Georgia, who impressed upon him the importance of land to the slaves his army had liberated. Sherman then issued an order that the formerly enslaved be given lots of up to 40 acres (later, he would ask the army to also loan them mules).

The Radical Republicans favored building on that policy. Stevens also supported federal confiscation of rebel property and proposed breaking up large plantations into 40-acre parcels to be redistributed to the newly freed slaves.

But President Johnson, a Democrat from Tennessee who often used racial slurs, had no intention of going along.

Concluding that the president was the biggest obstacle to true reconstruction, Stevens led the eventually successful effort to bring impeachment charges against him in the House.

Stevens had been very ill most of the Civil War and its aftermath. He suffered from both rheumatism and what was then called dropsy, swelling caused by fluid retention that is often a symptom of heart disease. By the time of Johnson’s impeachment, Stevens' condition had worsened to the point that he often had to be carried places, and his breathing was so impaired, others sometimes had to finish his speeches. Even in the grip of ill health he never lost his sarcastic sense of humor: “I can go alone,” he said to someone offering to help him from a sofa to his seat in Congress. “I am not as dead as some of my newspaper friends have reported me.”

The impeachment trial was in the spring of 1868. Despite his failing health, Stevens was among the House prosecutors in Johnson’s Senate trial. He was bitterly disappointed when Johnson escaped conviction by just one vote.

When Congress adjourned that summer, Stevens was too sick to come home to Lancaster. Lydia Hamilton Smith — an African American woman who was his longtime companion, housekeeper and business manager — was at his bedside when he died at his Washington, D.C., residence on Aug. 11, 1868.

Initially so overcome with grief, Smith had to be taken from the room; she would recover and go on to a successful business career running a boarding house and investing in real estate.

At his request, Stevens was buried in Shreiner-Concord Cemetery, the only one in Lancaster that would permit the burial of people of every race.

Although our vanity prevents us doing it entirely, discarding the unearned virtue that we surmise we have by living in the present is a necessary step in getting a clearer picture of the past. But what do we do if we find someone there who — in his words and actions — seems far ahead of his time? One reaction might be to play the “what if?” game. What if America had adopted more of the Reconstruction provisions Stevens argued for, especially the ones aimed at buttressing newly won political freedoms with economic independence? How much human suffering could have been avoided if a powerful chief executive had been intent on enforcing those provisions?

Another reaction might be an impulse to honor such a person.

When I told a friend I was writing an article about Thaddeus Stevens, he said we should go to look at the house he shared with Smith at the corner of South Queen and Vine streets in Lancaster city. The wall at the back of his home was torn down when the Lancaster County Convention Center was built, but that does allow a visitor to view a cistern that may have been used to hide escaped slaves. In the front of the house there is ... a plaque.

The house is being developed by LancasterHistory as a historic site, but there’s a clear disparity in the way Lancaster has chosen to commemorate its two most significant historical figures: James Buchanan and Thaddeus Stevens.

That might be partially due to the fact that we tend to measure historical eras using presidents as a yardstick rather than legislators. Maybe it’s partly due to Buchanan’s notoriety. When historians are asked to make a list of the worst presidents, Buchanan’s name is inevitably at or near the top.

Lancaster needs to address this disparity. Not only is Buchanan’s ignominious status as our worst president in constant jeopardy — several other presidents seemed determined to vie for his title — but we also have someone more worthy of celebration.

Thaddeus Stevens was one of the great persons and legislators in American history. It’s past time we honored him as such in the place he called home.

Jeffrey L. Hudson is a former social studies teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and a member of Marietta Borough Council.