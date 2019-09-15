On Nov. 5, Pennsylvania will select two judges to serve on the Superior Court. They will be selected by and large by people who never met them, who have read or heard little to nothing about them, and who have almost no idea what these judges will actually do. They will be selected by voters in a partisan election, as Pennsylvania remains one of the few states to employ this outdated concept.
Most of the commonwealth’s voters will decide based on party affiliation, geographic preference, gender or on the candidate’s stated positions on hot-button issues such as gun rights, abortion and taxation.
Notably, in my 14 years as a judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Lancaster, and my 14 years as a federal district judge, I never had an abortion case, I had one case with Second Amendment implications, and I had no cases involving tax policy.
Most voters likely will not have read anything the candidates have written, although judges write constantly. (A social media post is not legal writing.) Most voters will know little, if anything, about the candidates’ courtroom experience or academic records and, despite the fact that judicial officers work very hard day in and day out, most voters will at best make assumptions about the candidates’ work ethic. Yet, this is the way Pennsylvania builds the third branch of its government.
Our judiciary is vital. Courts run our criminal justice system, which is the bedrock of the public safety we enjoy. Our courts provide for the orderly resolution of civil, marital and municipal disputes. Judges bring thoughtful, informed and reasoned judgment to thousands of cases each week, many involving issues of great moment: gerrymandering, sentencing policy, religious freedom, the pipeline, to name a few. Others involve issues that are life-changing to individuals and families: juvenile justice, personal injury cases, victims’ rights, defendants’ rights, custody, support, zoning, property tax appeals and estate administration.
Currently, our third branch is in many ways the most productive and fully functional branch of our government at any level, local, state or federal. There is no partisan bickering, no gridlock, no impasse. The men and women in our judiciary are, by and large, talented and dedicated public servants. We have great judges at all levels of our state judiciary; the current system has produced many fine jurists. My questions about the partisan election process are not meant to diminish their service or their abilities. They serve despite, not because of, the process that put them there.
To attract the best and brightest to the judiciary, we must do better than a system that relies more and more on fundraising and political affiliation.
I was elected to the Lancaster County bench in 1991, ran for retention in 2001, and went through a merit selection process two times. The first resulted in appointment by Gov. Robert P. Casey in 1990 to fill a vacancy on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas; the second resulted in an appointment to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by President George W. Bush. I well know that there are positive and negative aspects in each system.
Partisan elections are overtly political. Merit selection has a political component, to be sure. The difference is, to me, clear: While there may be political influences running through the merit selection process, the people who do the vetting and make their recommendations have a clear idea of what the judge will actually do, have read samples of the candidate’s legal writing and have interviewed the candidate about his or her background, temperament and experience.
The federal merit selection process has been in place since the Constitution was ratified and Congress passed the Judiciary Act of 1789. Many states use a version of the Missouri Plan, a protocol for judicial selection that began in Missouri in 1940. We already use it in Pennsylvania to fill vacancies.
In that process, a bipartisan committee or commission of lawyers and nonlawyers receives applications and interviews candidates. That commission then makes recommendations to the governor who, with the advice and consent of the state Senate, appoints a person for a judicial vacancy. Those who support and those who oppose the nomination have an opportunity to be heard. In most states, an appointed candidate is then subject to a retention or recall election after two or three years of service. This gives the voters an opportunity to weigh in on a candidate, whose credentials have been reviewed and vetted by people with the time and the inclination to do so.
The election system in Pennsylvania has yielded many qualified, talented judges working at all levels. Many are people who are perfect for the job, but who submit themselves to a political gauntlet that has very little to do with their ability to do the work or their future job performance.
In November, there will be four candidates running for Pennsylvania’s Superior Court, two Republicans and two Democrats. Without looking at your phone, can you name them?
There are two Commonwealth Court judges running for retention. Do you know anything about how each judge has performed during his/her first 10-year term? Do you know the difference between the Pennsylvania Superior Court and the Commonwealth Court? Do you know what is expected when each judge assumes a position on those prestigious courts? If you know the answers to those questions, you are an informed voter. But if you are like most people, you don’t know those answers, yet you will be part of the decision-making process leading to those judges’ selection or retention.
We should be thinking about a system that more consciously and methodically evaluates judicial candidates on their merits. The quality of our judiciary will improve and our legal system will be better equipped to handle the vital work it performs daily. Don’t we owe these aspiring public servants and our citizens a selection process focused on qualifications, legal ability and experience?
The Hon. Lawrence F. Stengel served as the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania before his retirement in August 2018. He now leads the mediation center, Optimal Dispute Resolutions, and internal investigations practice at the Lancaster-based law firm Saxton & Stump.