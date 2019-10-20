As a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer who spent a good deal of my career in Eastern Europe and Russia, I thought it might be useful to put together a few preliminary thoughts on the latest political performance art centered on Ukraine, the Biden family and allegations of a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and his counterpart in Kyiv.
Most of this is in the terra incognita of Washington spin and I cannot make a guess as to what is true, mostly true, false, mostly false or permanently unknowable.
A couple of things are clear, however. We know that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president. So Trump was completely within his rights to relieve Marie Yovanovitch of her position as ambassador to Ukraine for any reason or no reason at all. It appears that the ambassador had some real enemies who, for reasons as yet unknown, poisoned her reputation with the president and led him to lose confidence in her.
As sleazy, nasty and awful as this sounds, it is not, alas, so very unusual. Whenever there are “unofficial” actors roaming the corridors of diplomacy, conditions are ripe for confusion, misinterpretation and chaos, and it is usually the career diplomat who gets caught in the crossfire. In this instance, Yovanovitch was collateral damage.
Past presidents, National Security Council advisers, Cabinet members, members of Congress, private citizens — usually rich and powerful ones with friends in high places — all have attempted to carry out private agendas in foreign policy. This occurs sometimes with the knowledge and consent, even encouragement, of the White House but just as often it happens behind the back of the administration. When this “unofficial” foreign policy encounters “official” foreign policy, it is like matter and anti-matter colliding. It becomes very messy, very quickly.
Ukrainian backdoor foreign policy is far more complicated than even the Mueller investigation or at least it has that potential. There are a lot of moving parts: Was Rudy Giuliani acting improperly in Ukraine? Did President Trump demand a quid pro quo for releasing military aid to the Ukrainian government? Would such conduct be impeachable? Is the president Giuliani’s only client in Ukraine? What exactly are the limits on the two political parties in seeking victory over the other?
Perhaps the easiest of these moving parts for me to deal with is the focus on former Ambassador Yovanovitch.
She is known to me only by reputation as her career is a good 15 years younger than mine and while we have quite a few mutual acquaintances, we’ve never met or much less worked together. That said, her “corridor reputation” in the Department of State is unquestionably excellent. I have no reason to question her professionalism, dedication and patriotism.
I recommend reading Yovanovitch’s opening statement before her testimony Oct. 11 on Capitol Hill (it can be read at: bit.ly/YovanovitchRemarks). She released that statement herself, and I take it to be completely accurate from her perspective. Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union and another key player in this matter, also released his opening statement to Congress (it can be read here: bit.ly/SondlandStatement). People need to read these original documents rather than relying on the interpretation of pundits with an ax to grind.
Perhaps when Yovanovitch encountered a bootleg version of foreign policy of which she as the ambassador was previously unaware, she attempted as a professional to rein it in and this led to the smearing of an able and innocent diplomat and her eventual removal. Of course, we can only speculate since by the nature of the bizarre, secret “depositions” taking place in the basement of the Capitol building, the public and even most members of Congress are prohibited from knowing anything beyond a few leaked phrases taken from hours of testimony.
The same is true of the testimony of a half-dozen other State Department, Defense Department and intelligence officials who have been interrogated for hours. So far the results are a few carefully gleaned phrases picked, one presumes, for their shock news value.
The rest of this story is still rather muddled and by holding these interviews with State Department and other officials in secret without public scrutiny and release of transcripts only confuses the public and increases the feeling that both political parties have a lot to hide.
As an independent voter, I would like to see a proper investigation conducted on a bipartisan basis with due process and transparency, not the circus we have at present.
William P. Kiehl is a retired Foreign Service officer who served 35 years with the U.S. Information Agency and U.S. Department of State in Europe, Asia and Washington. He was also a diplomat-in-residence at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. He resides in Lancaster County.