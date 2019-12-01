I guess I am a born optimist.
Over the last few weeks we Americans have been exposed to the making of congressional sausage. Many of us found the experience sobering. Others found it repulsive. But the majority were ambivalent about it.
Those who favor President Donald Trump were reconfirmed in their opinion that he did nothing wrong — or if he did, it was not at the level of an impeachable offense. For them, the televised hearings of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee have simply been a continuation of the great witch hunt or hoax of the past three years.
On the other hand, those who have a low opinion of the incumbent are totally convinced that he is guilty as (not yet) charged and must be removed from office. It is fair to note that some of this group wanted to impeach the president even on Jan. 20, 2017, Inauguration Day.
I suspect that many, perhaps most, Americans are troubled by the mixing of foreign policy and domestic politics whether by the president or by overzealous associates seeking to pressure a foreign government to become involved in the 2020 campaign. The outcome of this brouhaha, however, is a likely partisan vote by Democrats to impeach in the House and, after a brief trial, an acquittal by the Republican Senate, also along party lines. It would appear that the entire impeachment affair conducted so close to the 2020 election will strengthen Trump’s base and possibly propel him into a second term.
Dedication on display
So why am I an optimist?
It has been said that every cloud has a silver lining. And the storm clouds surrounding the impeachment debate are no exception.
Among the witnesses deposed in the basement of the Capitol and who later were called to testify before the House Intelligence Committee were a half-dozen career foreign service officers and other professionals in the mysterious world of foreign policy.
Career foreign service officers such as Marie (“Masha”) Yovanovitch, Kurt Volker, George Kent, David Holmes, Jennifer Williams and career professionals in foreign affairs such William (“Bill”) Taylor, Fiona Hill, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Tim Morrison were all thrust onto the public stage and illuminated by the limelight of the televised congressional hearings.
As a retired foreign service officer myself, I can attest that this kind of public display is probably the last thing that any of these normally self-effacing behind-the-scenes professionals would ever want. While their work often results in huge news stories and dramatic events, they prefer to work quietly to ensure the best possible outcome for our nation, not their own aggrandizement.
Whatever else you may think was happening in the corridors of Ukrainian bureaucracy in Kyiv and Washington, it could not be clearer that the dedicated foreign service officers of the U.S. Department of State and their colleagues at the National Security Council, Defense Department and elsewhere were focused on only one overriding interest: the foreign policy goals of the United States relative to Ukraine.
Those goals were spelled out time and again during the testimony: the U.S. commitment to the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the continued movement toward a modern democratic state and market economy reflective of the will of the Ukrainian people; and a society governed by the rule of law free of corrupt influences, domestic and foreign. These goals are overwhelmingly in the interests of U.S. national security and are supported on a nonpartisan basis.
So the silver lining of the impeachment hearings is precisely the reaffirmation of the dedication and professionalism of our foreign service. The articulate, knowledgeable, unflappable and astute foreign service officers — diplomats — explaining the “sausage-making” of foreign policy to members of both parties, I must admit, gave me a genuine sense of pride in being, for some 35 years, a part of that cadre.
Reality of foreign service
For too many Americans and for too many years, the U.S. Foreign Service (aka the diplomatic service) has called up images of smooth-talking, striped-pants-wearing cookie-pushers who spend their time abroad attending glamorous cocktail parties and diplomatic receptions. They are envisioned as elites living in stately homes paid for by hardworking taxpayers; as faceless bureaucrats who do little meaningful work for the lives of their fellow citizens at home.
The truth of the matter could not be more different.
Try telling this myth to the 8,000 foreign service officers and their families who live the reality. Living and working abroad — sometimes separated from one’s family due to the dangers of a war zone, or accompanied in a hardship post where personal safety and health are threatened — foreign service officers generally do not have an easy or comfortable life.
These patriots love their work precisely because they know that what they do has a real effect on the lives and well-being of their fellow citizens. What, after all, is more important than peace or war?
And it is a good thing that they love their work because a foreign service officer’s work is not a 9-to-5 job. It is one that demands full attention until the work is done and that may mean being on call 24/7 or working (as I did in the former Soviet Union) for months on end without a single day off.
The Department of State and the U.S. Foreign Service have gone through difficulties in the last couple of years. These difficulties have ranged from unrealistic budget cuts to widespread dismissals of career foreign service officers from key leadership positions, to an overreliance on inexperienced political donors and cronies rather than knowledgeable professionals in the ambassadorial ranks.
Perhaps the silver lining could extend to broaden public support for the women and men of the U.S. Foreign Service who serve this nation every day in every corner of the globe and for the vital and unending work of diplomacy in keeping our nation safe and secure.
William P. Kiehl is a retired foreign service officer who served 35 years with the U.S. Information Agency and U.S. Department of State in Europe, Asia and Washington. He was also a diplomat-in-residence at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. He resides in Lancaster County.