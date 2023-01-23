W. Jack Lewicki Jr. and William J. Kauffman are inventors and they are collaborators.

Individually and together, they have been granted nearly 100 U.S. patents, most for various flooring applications created before they retired from Armstrong World Industries. They believe they have more patents collectively than anyone in Armstrong’s history.

Lewicki, 81, is a chemist and a chemical engineer. Kauffman, 78, has a Ph.D. in organic chemistry.

Lewicki, at Woodcrest Villa on the Harrisburg Pike, and Kauffman, at Pleasant View Community in Manheim, are still actively inventing. Right now, they are trying to sell their latest three patents related to the production of a new kind of linoleum.

“People have moved more and more to natural materials over the years,” Lewicki says. “Linoleum is an eco-friendly flooring made with natural and sustainable materials.”

Remember when Armstrong was as well known for its linoleum flooring as much as anything else it made? Manufacturing linoleum was a long and labor-intensive process. That process hasn't changed much over the past 150 years.

Now forget that and think again: linoleum that can be made in a continuous process, with reduced curing time, while saving money and creating a smaller “carbon footprint.” That is Lewicki’s and Kauffman’s invention.

They call it “Linoleum 3000.”

Recently the two men showed the Scribbler samples of this linoleum. The aqua rectangular samples were made in a foreign country because no company in the United States manufactures linoleum anymore.

The company that proved the practicality of Lewicki’s and Kauffman’s invention is not willing to commit to changing its manufacturing process. That leaves the inventors with three patents and a viable product but without a willing investor.

“As well as obtaining the capital,” Lewicki observes, “you have to change the culture, to think outside the square. When manufacturers have produced linoleum a certain way for many years, it takes a mind shift to do it another way. It might be better to start a new linoleum process, using new equipment and a new mindset to make these inventions commercially viable.”

Lewicki and Kauffman are busy working on that part.

Meanwhile, they’re thinking about other possibilities.

“I find it’s very difficult to stop looking for things to invent,” says Lewicki, who began creating new manufacturing procedures for the former Scott Paper Co. and moved to Armstrong in 1966. While he’s waiting for an inventive idea, he often reproduces antique furniture.

Kauffman, on the other hand, says he works mostly in his head. “I often get ideas when I’m sleeping or thinking about something else,” he explains.

Lewicki sums up the reason the two men continue to be inventive well past the time many people have decided to recline into their senior citizenry. “The challenge,” he says, “keeps us motivated as retired people.”

Besides thinking of new inventions and promoting old ones, Lewicki is president of Lewicki International Enterprises Inc. and a consultant to the building and interior products industry worldwide. Kauffman also serves as an industrial consultant and is a registered patent agent.

They find it somewhat peculiar that the three linoleum patents are their first collaboration. They never invented anything together while at Armstrong.

But they do not find it at all unusual that, years after they officially retired, they continue to invent and patent and promote products.

“If you’re creative,” says Lewicki — and Kauffman finishes the sentence — “it’s who you are.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.