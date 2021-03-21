On his first day in office, President Joe Biden made clear that immigration reform was a priority as he signed seven executive orders directly addressing pressing refugee resettlement and immigration needs.

Together, these orders protect recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (or "Dreamers"); end the former administration’s ban on refugees and immigrants from certain predominantly Muslim countries; promise to raise the ceiling on refugee resettlement for 2021; and create a Justice Department task force to reunite families separated at the border.

While President Biden has made considerable progress on many of these efforts, roughly 60 days into his administration he has yet to sign the presidential determination that would raise the refugee admission ceiling to 62,500 as promised in January. Every day this determination remains unsigned means refugees in the hardest hit places on earth see their flights to freedom canceled, while resettled refugees in Lancaster County continue to be separated from the wives, mothers, fathers and sons they’ve been awaiting for too long.

Many commentators have characterized the administration’s initial executive orders as bold moves forward, but in reality they are merely a restoration of previously existing policies affirming our national calling to provide safety and welcome for those fleeing dangerous conditions in other countries. While these initial steps from the Biden administration do give us hope, there is still a long road ahead to rebuild both the immigration system and refugee resettlement program.

Bipartisan support

The past four years were incredibly challenging for refugees and immigrants. The topic of immigration was framed as contentious and polarizing; the U.S. refugee resettlement program, historically the subject of bipartisan support, was decimated; the rhetoric toward migrants became hateful; and measures were taken to deliberately dismantle years of America’s history of welcome.

As we move forward with a new administration, it is important to remember just how widely popular most immigration policy is. When the Refugee Act was passed in 1980, it received unanimous support in both the U.S. House and Senate. Presidents of both parties have historically seen accepting refugees as a demonstration of American greatness and a way to keep our economy flourishing.

Here in Lancaster County, the community has long shown incredible support to newcomers, offering sponsorship, employment opportunities and friendship to thousands of refugees resettled in the area throughout the last 30 years.

Americans also share a high level of support for providing a pathway to citizenship for the nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States. The important economic role these immigrants play has come into sharp focus during the current COVID-19 crisis, with the majority of immigrant workers (55%), and more than two-thirds of undocumented workers (69%), holding front-line jobs in essential sectors.

We are similarly united about the fate of “Dreamers,” those who came to the United States as children and have made their homes here. According to the Pew Research Center, 74% of Americans support granting permanent legal status to young people for whom America is the only country they’ve ever known.

Legislative solutions needed

While the Biden administration’s executive orders are reversing some historic mistakes, they don’t fully repair our immigration system. We need our elected leaders to do the hard work and find legislative solutions to many pressing issues.

The current discussions around asylum-seekers and migrants at the southern border demonstrate the need for thoughtful legislative action. These are challenging issues with serious implications for human lives.

Some are worried that current events at the border mean that we are falling short on promises to treat asylum-seekers humanely and with due process; others are concerned that any conversations around immigration reform would result in chaos. The issues at the border did not start Jan. 20, and the inability to deliver a southern border strategy that can protect national security as well as fulfill America’s legal and moral obligation to hear asylum claims can be laid at the feet of every previous president — and all the congressional inaction.

Instead of arguing around immigration matters for the sake of political expediency, it would be best to engage in truly bipartisan conversation on immigration reform as the most effective way to restore dignity in our treatment of foreigners while advancing policy that benefits America.

County provides blueprint

Pennsylvania stands to gain significantly from immigration. As Lancaster Chamber President and CEO Tom Baldrige and Lancaster County Community Foundation President and CEO Sam Bressi wrote in a 2018 LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed, “Without legal immigration and refugee resettlement, Pennsylvania would have had a net loss in population in every year since 2012.” They also noted that people who arrived as immigrants to Lancaster County were “more likely to be self-employed or start their own business than U.S.-born Lancaster County residents,” and business owners and employees who arrived as immigrants contributed “more than $1.3 billion annually to the gross domestic product of Lancaster County.”

The good news is that Lancaster County provides a blueprint for how it can be done and done well. We are growing at a healthy clip, due in part to the hundreds of immigrants who settle here annually. We live in a county that was built by and has continually welcomed those escaping persecution and seeking a better life.

Lancaster County residents understand the deeply held moral and humanitarian reasons to welcome immigrants as well as the invaluable contributions immigrants make to our economy. We recognize that our newest neighbors bring fresh ideas and introduce us to new traditions while helping us carry on cherished ones. They join our faith communities in worship and share meals in our neighborhoods.

As an Italian American immigrant, I know firsthand Lancaster’s welcoming spirit, and I am proud to lead an organization whose work is centered on harnessing and galvanizing the community’s efforts to answer the city’s historic calling of hospitality and acceptance.

Smart immigration policy benefits all of us, and it is going to take collaboration across all sectors to see it through. At Church World Service, we look forward to continuing our meaningful partnerships with faith groups, employers, nonprofits and residents to support and empower those who resettle here.

We need our elected officials to step up and make refugee resettlement and comprehensive immigration reform a priority for the health and vitality of our state. The Biden administration’s executive orders, if coupled with meaningful legislative action, have the power to make our immigration system smarter and allow immigrants to do what they do best: make America greater. We look forward to seeing this happen.

Valentina Ross is the office director at Church World Service Lancaster.