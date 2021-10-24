Much like the rest of the world, the independent restaurants throughout Pennsylvania had their world rocked in March 2020 with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the owners of the restaurants that we know and love scrambled to make plans to navigate a world of only having takeout orders, deliveries and curbside pickup as options, little did they know what the next 19 months would bring.

Being in a restaurant family, I got a front-row seat to the challenges that restaurant owners faced and how they were able to push through them.

March 16, 2020, was the day it was announced that restaurants would be restricted to carryout only. Almost three months later, outdoor dining finally became an option for restaurants to capitalize on. Oh, how they missed having people actually sitting down and eating in a dining room. Tents became a popular solution to the question of space for both seating and dealing with the weather.

Although there were obvious downsides to having customers eating in the parking lot — sweltering summer temperatures, small floods on slightly angled parking lots when it rained, napkins blowing around in the wind, the ambushes of spotted lanternflies and other various insects — it was nice to see people eating in a restaurant setting again.

Then the chill in the air returned in September and October 2020, and suddenly eating outside didn’t seem like such a great idea. Starting on Sept. 21, 2020, restaurants in Pennsylvania were allowed to open their dining rooms indoors at 50% capacity. Although this wasn’t a huge help, it allowed some restaurants to finally be able to break even after months of lost revenue.

But the trouble wasn’t over yet. The “Christmas Shutdown,” as it’s called in the restaurant community, started on Dec. 12, 2020. Gov. Tom Wolf announced a temporary shutdown of indoor dining in restaurants throughout the state until Jan. 4, 2021. This was so challenging for those on the wait staff who relied on their tip money for Christmas gifts. Wolf’s Dec. 10 announcement only gave them two days to figure out what they were going to do.

By the time news of the announcement had spread, the response from the surrounding communities for the hundreds of independent restaurants in Pennsylvania, with just two days left until the holiday shutdown, was astounding.

At Scooter’s in Lititz, there were people waiting in their cars for hours just so they could get a seat and make sure they supported Scooter’s and their staff up until the very last minute they could.

Now, despite being allowed to operate at full capacity more than a year and a half after the initial shutdown, restaurants (independents, specifically) are still reeling from the effects the pandemic has had on businesses. Much of it is due to the rising prices of food distributors like Sysco and U.S. Foods. And it’s not their fault. Various shortages in different areas are causing the prices to go up on food, which in return means the restaurants need to change their menu prices.

The prices aren’t going up for restaurants to try to make an extra buck; it’s because they need to raise their prices to stay in business. In addition to all of this, the employment issue doesn’t help either. The lack of workers causes limitations in operating hours, because there isn’t anyone to cover shifts. It’s a struggle that not only restaurants, but every business, are seeing.

With all of this being said, next time you head out to eat, there are a few things to consider. Choose a local independent restaurant over a chain, think about how much they’ve been through in the past 19 months and assist in their comeback.

Piper Hepler is in the 11th grade at Warwick High School.