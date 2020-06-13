I’ve worked in restaurants for more than 20 years — the last three in Lancaster. Restaurants are a vital part of our communities, but the heart and soul of them are the restaurant workers. We want to get back to our jobs, but we’re scared both for our future and our health.

While many people will continue to work from home until the end of the year, we’re being asked to return. Many of us don’t want to but we will be forced to, lest we lose both our unemployment benefits and our jobs.

On June 5, Lancaster County moved into the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, and restaurants are now allowed to serve people outdoors. Restaurants in Lancaster city can apply for special sidewalk cafe permits to allow additional outdoor seating. This will create additional problems, but first I want to address the general concerns with reopening restaurants amid a pandemic.

Much of what is being written is from the perspective of safety for the customers or the owners, and it rarely addresses concerns for the safety of restaurant workers. Wolf and his team have done a good job, but in many ways the guidelines fail to realize the realities of actually working in a restaurant.

We work in tight quarters. There often isn’t time to sanitize in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. What kind of sanitizing solution will be used on surfaces? Many sanitizers have to sit for a certain period of time to be effective. Many of us don’t have laundry facilities and can’t wash our clothes after every shift. Many of us take public transportation. Many of us live with multiple people who work in multiple restaurants.

In Pennsylvania, masks will be required and must be provided by the employer (here with help from the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Chamber). Will an adequate number of masks be provided? What happens if the supplier runs out or they aren’t ordered? Numerous times, one restaurant I worked at ran out of aprons, and cooks were forced to dig dirty ones out of the laundry bin. Will we be forced to reuse masks or dig them out of the trash when the restaurant runs out?

Then there is the issue of mask-wearing exemptions for medical and vision issues — no documentation required. Am I expected to feel safe working closely next to someone not wearing a mask? Will a maskless customer walk by and happen to cough as they pass your table?

Among the state recommendations is this: “Prior to each shift, ask that each employee self measure their temperature and assess their symptoms.”

First, this completely ignores that some coronavirus spreaders are asymptomatic. Second, have you tried to buy a thermometer lately? They’re not available.

More importantly, though, most restaurant workers do not have health insurance. Who will take care of us if we get sick? Most of us do not get sick days. If we can stand up, we show up, sick or not.

And I should mention that with the federal Paycheck Protection Program, employers can force us to come back to work and take up to a 25% pay cut before the forgivable amount of their loan is at risk of being reduced. This comes as restaurant workers will need money more than ever. Also, we’re not doctors and shouldn’t be assessing our own symptoms.

The health and welfare of dishwashers — the hardest-working and most underappreciated staffers — aren’t addressed at all in the state’s guidelines, apart from making sure that the dishwashing machine runs properly. Oftentimes, dishwashers use high-powered sprayers to rinse dishes before they go into the machine. These sprayers might shoot any virus droplets that are present into the air, onto the walls and potentially into the eyes of the dishwasher. (Shields are not required by the state.) Depending on the setup of the dishwashing area, coronavirus droplets could also be spread to clean dishes, silverware and glassware before they hit your table.

Now, let’s get to the outdoor seating. The restaurant staff still has to interact with customers, whether they are sitting inside or outside. Bathrooms are inside. Who is going to monitor the flow of customers coming in and out and ensure they are wearing masks as required? We’ve already seen assaults on employees trying to enforce masks in other parts of the country.

The state only suggests that bathrooms are cleaned “frequently” — and who will define what frequently means? Next, added outdoor seating could lead to a lot of crowding. There may be people waiting to get seated and people waiting for takeout orders. Plus, people just trying to walk by. There may be little to no social distancing. And what do you do when customers start complaining about the heat and humidity? What is the plan for outside diners who are eating when a sudden rainstorm rolls through?

Restaurant owners need to ensure that everyone feels safe and protected. Restaurant workers — whether they be cooks, servers, chefs or dishwashers — all deserve a safe working environment. Not acknowledging the risks puts our health, your health and, ultimately, the customers’ health in jeopardy. And it leads to the probability of putting profit over people.

Michelle DeChesser of Lancaster city is a 20-year veteran of the culinary industry who has worked in Portland, Oregon, and Lancaster. She is currently furloughed from her job at a mid-sized restaurant in Lancaster because of COVID-19, but anticipates returning in the next couple of months.

