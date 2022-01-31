Cynthia Roth formerly lived at 525 E. Chestnut St. That previously was the home of David K. Burkholder, Lancaster’s warden on the October night in 1883 when the infamous Buzzard brothers and 10 other convicts broke out of Lancaster County Prison.

During the 11 years she spent in that house, Roth researched the history of the neighborhood. She knew where the baker and butcher used to live. She knew where the shoe store was located.

She also knew something about the old Mechanics Hotel, which stood at the corner of East Chestnut and Plum streets, near the site of the Manufacturing Company’s Works, formerly known as the Locomotive Works.

Recently she consulted newspaper archives to find out more about the hotel. Roth was surprised by a description provided in a Jan. 25, 1885, notice of a public sale of the property. This place was not your ordinary city hotel: it was more like a resort.

Besides the two-story brick tavern house with 18 rooms, the property contained a barber shop, wash house, smoke house and ice house.

But that’s not all. “Large Summer Garden,” the ad proclaimed, “with a large Summer House in the centre, splendidly adapted for a Summer resort; Well of Water with Pump therein, Fruit Trees, Grape Vines, Shade Trees, Shrubbery, and other improvements not mentioned.”

In 1893, the hotel held a Grand Garden Concert from 1 p.m. until midnight.

An apartment house occupies that site today, directly across Chestnut Street from Sharper Image Barber Shop.

All the ‘Suckers’

The Scribbler recently revisited “Our Medical Heritage,” the Lancaster City & County Medical Society’s 150th anniversary history, published in 1994. He found a tiny gem he had previously overlooked

The late Dr. Henry S. Wentz, a longtime friend of the Scribbler’s family, researched and wrote parts of the book. If there was room at the bottom of the page at the end of a chapter, he included an anecdote related to a Lancaster doctor or the practice of medicine in Lancaster.

The first anecdote is especially meaningful to the Scribbler. It concerns the late Dr. Harold Stauffer, of Bareville, the Scribbler’s family doctor. His daughter, Judy, graduated with the Scribbler in 1962 from Conestoga Valley High School.

Judy Stauffer had an offbeat sense of humor and a perpetually joyful demeanor. She would have enjoyed seeing this anecdote in print. She died in 1992, two years before the book was published.

Harold Stauffer maintained his practice in his Bareville home. One morning in 1951, several patients were waiting for the office to open when the bread-delivery man arrived at the front door.

Seven-year-old Judy ran to greet the bread man with one of the lollipops her father kept in his desk drawer for his small patients. She yelled at the bread man as loudly as she could, “You should see all the suckers in my Daddy’s office.”

Of course, everyone in the waiting room heard Judy’s outburst. “Dr. Stauffer was chagrined,” Wentz wrote, “as he opened the door to the waiting room to greet the first patient.”

Buchanan statues

Last Sunday’s Scribbler column mentioned two statues of President James Buchanan — one in Lancaster, the other in Washington, D.C.

The Scribbler missed at least two others. One is in Mercersburg, near where Buchanan was born. The other is in — surprise — Rapid City, South Dakota. Since 2000, Rapid City has installed bronze statues of every former U.S. president on its downtown street corners.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.