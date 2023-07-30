The Pennsylvania budget impasse has taken up plenty of LNP | LancasterOnline column inches, but important aspects of the discussion have been missing. Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township and Scott Martin of Martic Township have conspicuously used the term “failing” schools as if that language has real data-driven meaning. By attaching the word “failing” to schools, we arrive at a connotation with an emotional dimension — OMG, our kids are in danger!

Republicans cannot define this phrase educationally, as it is not generally used by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to describe any school in the state. If any schools are “failing,” it is because Republican lawmakers have declined to fully correct the historic underfunding of those schools.

From the late 1960s to 1983, Pennsylvania law held that the state must aim to fund 50% of the costs of running K-12 schools. In 1983, the state’s 50% funding guarantee was eliminated, and it has been in free fall since then. It now totters precariously at about 38%.

Pennsylvania ranks 45th in the nation for state share of K-12 educational funding. It ranks high in per-pupil spending among the states, but that’s because of local revenues from property taxes. The burden has been shifted from the state to local taxpayers.

So, funding gaps are related to each local district’s ability to raise tax revenues. In many poor districts — where property values are lower and tax-exempt properties tend to be located — student opportunities are diminished, while students in wealthier districts prosper. According to PA Schools Work, “Pennsylvania has the widest funding gap between wealthy and poor school districts of any state in the country, with the wealthiest school districts spending 33% more on each student than the poorest districts.”

In a very real sense, poorer districts spend less and get less when they actually need more.

Republicans have been OK with this, arguing in the landmark public education funding case that was decided in February that such gaps are the inevitable result of a locally controlled school system.

Numerous recent studies of state funding in Pennsylvania and other states show that students in wealthier school districts (ones that spend more to support schools) score better than students in poorer districts. In general, wealthier districts provide their students with more educational experiences and opportunities. Wide achievement gaps divide Pennsylvania students, and school funding is a fundamental root cause of the disparities.

Rather than accept the fact that districts have highly variable tax revenues and that the resulting revenue gaps are unacceptable and can be corrected, Republicans have continually failed to provide adequate funding to close those gaps. They have failed to fight to reform increasingly burdensome property taxes, and they have failed to fund schools at the “thorough and efficient” level our state constitution requires. As a result, Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled in February that our public educational funding system was unconstitutional.

So, is it economics that define this Republican behavior? Only partly. The “failing schools” language is political and meant to push a more covert partisan agenda. Its emotional overtones both scare parents and create some promise that there is a solution — your child can escape a failing school with a voucher to a private one.

Republicans increasingly believe that too many public schools teach discomforting content. A full and true history of the American experience can be scary and cause students to think about their culture and country and how it can be improved. School libraries with well-rounded, balanced selections can spark intense personal introspection and questioning. Public schools are thought to show too much sensitivity to gender issues. There is an unspoken implication that private schools can provide a safer education by preventing those uncomfortable experiences.

The state Republican strategy, supporting a national one, argues about student achievement while hiding its more covert goals. Republicans argue for school vouchers, contending without evidence that private education results in higher achievement.

They do not acknowledge that private schools only admit the kids they want. Instead, they highlight public school test scores while implying that private school scores are superior. This is sleight-of-hand, because private schools are not required to use standardized state tests — and, in fact, there is very little oversight of what a private school teaches or tests. Public schools, in contrast, are required to take all comers and test the daylights out of them.

State Republican lawmakers are upset because Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro recently vowed to use his line-item veto to eliminate a $100 million private-school tuition voucher program — a gift to private schools — from the state budget. Shapiro also said more should be done to close the commonwealth’s educational funding gap.

The 2023-24 budget includes more than $700 million in additional money for K-12 schools, but as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported earlier this month, that’s considerably less than what advocates hoped for in the wake of February’s school funding ruling.

In one in six school districts, increases in basic education funding don’t keep pace with inflation, an Inquirer analysis found. “Most of those districts were already underfunded, which means that the gap between the money they have and the money they need has grown,” that newspaper noted.

Providing money for private schools through vouchers takes money from public schools. This only makes adequate funding of public schools more difficult. Republican Sens. Aument and Martin want you to unquestioningly join them in pursuit of their spoken and unspoken goals. But remember what they are not telling you: Their interest in your child’s schooling is not merely a matter of economics.

Jacques Gibble is a Lancaster Township resident and retired Penn State University associate professor of education.