Two phrases about time have been on my mind: “the tyranny of the urgent,” and “the 200-year present.”
As part of a personal wellness plan, last week I took a break from compulsively reading news apps on my phone. That got me thinking about the first phrase — “the tyranny of the urgent.” My goal has been to focus less on the passing headlines of 24-hour news cycles, and more on what matters in life.
“The tyranny of the urgent” comes from a best-selling business book from the 1960s that notes that, in the world of work, there tends to be a natural tension between the most urgent work and the most important work, with the most urgent often winning out. This seems to be the story of my life these days.
By contrast, earlier this month I heard an 84-year-old Native American activist sharing stories of working for justice for her tribe for more than 50 years. In telling how she started that work, she pointed out that the Wounded Knee Massacre took place just a few years before her mother was born in the 1890s. What may seem like ancient history for most of us was, for her, as close at hand as the birth of her mother.
This got me thinking about the “200-year present” — a concept from the writing of John Paul Lederach.
Lederach, an expert in international conflict resolution, writes about the “200-year present” in his book on peacemaking called “The Moral Imagination.” Lederach contends that weighty work — like international conflict resolution, advocating for social change, or bridging significant cultural and ideological differences — requires a more expansive view of the moment at hand. It is not enough to simply focus on the immediate needs or arguments of the parties facing each other. As he puts it, this work must include, “an expansive, not a narrow view of time.”
Lederach calculates the “200-year present” by “subtracting the date of birth of the oldest person we have known in our lives from the projected passing-on date of the youngest person in our family.”
In my case, this means recalling the life of my grandmother who was born in 1917 — before women could vote, before any woman had been ordained for ministry in my faith tradition, and before higher education was a typical path for women. Then I project forward to when my daughters will pass if they live long, full lives — perhaps the 2080s or 2090s — long enough to witness firsthand how rising sea levels transform coastal communities around the world and the extinction of thousands of species due to habitat loss and climate change. My “200-year present” spans from the early 1900s almost to the end of the 21st century.
Holding this expanse of time in mind when striving to do transformational work is a sort of spiritual discipline. It’s easy to get caught up with the urgency of the moment and pushing hasty decision-making or inattention to the forces that have shaped people’s lives. In my experience, it is easy to expect others to move quickly for something that I think needs an immediate decision.
But it seems that especially when working alongside people who have experienced oppression and injustice — communities of color, women, LGBT people, refugees and immigrants, to name a few — one must practice this discipline in order to make real change. One must pay attention to more than the immediate situation or facts at hand.
One must listen for stories of African American life before Brown vs. Board of Education became law or housing discrimination was outlawed.
In the case of my grandmother, one must be attentive to the perils of rural life in the early 20th century. When her mother died young, she had to drop out of school to help take care of her 10 younger siblings. Despite her lack of formal education, she read voraciously her whole life — including reading the Bible cover to cover more times than any preacher I know.
In my work, this means recognizing that congregations I work with are often striving to make generational change. Perhaps they are raising $1 million dollars for a big project, pushing themselves to reimagine their relationship with money. They almost always have memories of a past version of themselves that still impacts how they behave today — a past inhabited by 500 members or a teeming education program. Their 200-year present is complicated by bygone religious practices and an uncharted future.
Holding all this while working for meaningful change is a spiritual discipline. It requires listening, paying attention. It requires patience and discernment.
What is your 200-year present? Can you more fully bring awareness of this into the work that really matters in your life?
Chad Martin works for Partners for Sacred Places in Philadelphia, and lives with his family in southeast Lancaster City. Email: cmartin@sacredplaces.org.