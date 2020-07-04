As it turns out, 17th century mathematician, physicist and theologian Blaise Pascal was on to something when he warned of the harms of being unable to sit quietly alone in a room. With the social distancing required by today’s pandemic, our penchant for restless activity is an ever-present danger to ourselves and others.

Of course, in teaching last semester, I was hardly a model of tranquility. Like so many professors, I was overwhelmed by personal concerns and professional challenges. I struggled to bring my courses quickly online, anxious to preserve their quality, while my wife and I worried about our elderly parents we were unable to visit.

Still, in that unsettling transition, I was reminded of what my father-in-law once said during an earlier visit to our home. When I came downstairs, seeing him in our morning room, I asked what he was doing. He said simply, “I’m sitting.” He didn’t feel any greater explanation or justification was necessary.

There’s a core insight in my father-in-law’s stationary satisfaction that I tried to take to heart last term and, when I could, pass it on to my students. It’s the virtue embodied in being comfortable with a suspension from our active routines, even when the pause is an involuntary one.

Most of us never wanted to be monks, but suddenly we were all taking part in a secularized version of a religious retreat, unwelcome though it might have been. I tried to take advantage of the opportunity for an inward turn this moment afforded me.

Like many of my colleagues, I’m finding the resources for an inward turn in my own education. It’s the reason, I suppose, that I’m reading Pascal’s “Pensees” after all these years, rather than watching yet another episode of “Tiger King.”

In speaking of the significance of college, former Barnard College President Judith Shapiro once said, “You want the inside of your head to be an interesting place to spend the rest of your life.”

I know that my education did that for me, and I see that it is happening again daily in the minds my students are developing at Franklin & Marshall, where I teach.

I’ve encouraged my students to use the unexpected break from their familiar routines to appreciate the process of their own internal development. When you’re able, I urged, take a meditative moment, exhaling slowly, and letting the world reenter in a breath of a different register — one calmer, more connected, more open to new experience.

In their capacity to do so, the liberal arts education they’re engaged in here was their ally. I saw how it helped them embrace a more encompassing view, separating the ephemeral from the enduring.

They feel the pressures now upon them, of course. They’re worried, and understandably so. They wonder if planned internships may not happen this summer. They feel the burden of finding their first jobs in a suddenly formidable job market.

But underneath these concerns is an undeniable resilience. They’ve had the chance to read Plato along with doing their PowerPoint presentations. They’ve struggled with Shakespeare while sharpening their Excel skills. From this wider angle of vision, they know that tomorrow, or even next year, is not the rest of their lives. They’re gaining a wisdom that others who have never reflectively paused or probed more deeply miss, even over the course of a lifetime.

In the semester that recently ended, my students and I were far from the physical spaces and face-to-face community that distinctively mark the character of a small residential college. We weren’t shoulder-to-shoulder, but screen-to-screen.

Yet even then, an intimacy still struggled to poke through, as when a student in a telephone conversation made sure to tell me he was smiling at my question to him, or when in a Zoom conference, the family dog unexpectedly took center stage. The warmth we had for each other endured. Much, I’m seeing, like the value of their liberal education.

Now, another transition, as our world opens up into a shaky new normal that will be with us for a while. We may once again hope to engage each other beyond the slightly out-of-sync images of a Zoom session or the typed words on a Canvas discussion board.

Along with my students, I am trying to navigate this new normal by drawing upon old wisdoms. I discovered that, even in the midst of a potentially deadly virus, there is a deep-rooted strength in an education that survives.

I suspect Pascal would understand.

Jeffrey Nesteruk is a professor of legal studies at Franklin & Marshall College.