Scott Myers spent the first eight years of his life (1947-55) in Sunnyside. He lived on one of the primitive properties in the southern end of Lancaster city on that peninsula formed by the curvaceous Conestoga River.

Myers, who now lives in Lutz, Florida, has written a reminiscence called “Sunnyside and the Myers Family” for the Facebook group called The Lancastrian.

Myers' writing is primarily a family memoir, but his description of Sunnyside during the hard times reminds us all how relatively close we are in time to a Lancaster that was not kind to some of its poorer residents.

Carl Nolan Myers Sr., Scott Myers' father, referred to Sunnyside as “Sunken Heights,” Myers writes, “because it was at the opposite end of town from Grandview Heights and the opposite end of the socioeconomic food chain as well.”

Grandview Heights, then a new, upper-middle-class development just north of Lancaster city in Manheim Township, had indoor plumbing and paved streets that the city did not provide to Sunnyside until several decades later.

There is no grand view at Sunnyside; it is a sunken floodplain. In 1972, Tropical Storm Agnes drove the Conestoga across the peninsula, ruining several buildings. Federal funds helped rebuild other communities in the Susquehanna River's watershed, but not Sunnyside.

The Myers family had obtained the deed to the property at 227 River Road in Sunnyside for $1 in the summer of 1946.

“It was a house situated on a 40-by-95-foot lot, perched on a small hill overlooking Conestoga Creek (waterfront property!) with a cellar and two floors above,” writes Myers.

The modest house had a porch, including an outhouse. The first floor contained a living room, a kitchen and a “cave” room with a dirt floor and dirt walls. The second floor contained three bedrooms for a growing family.

“There was running water from the kitchen faucet, but it was not potable as it came from a big red and rusty barrel outside the house that collected rain water,” Myers says. “We kids would trek to Williamson Park pulling a wooden wagon to bring home water from the spring.”

The only source of heat was a wood-burning stove.

Among other things, Myers recalls attending the Sunnyside Mennonite Church and watching men kiss each other on each cheek as a form of greeting, eating berries from bushes in the nearby woods and numerous family incidents, both humorous and boisterous.

His experience verifies what few people outside Sunnyside knew or cared about at the time: In the midst of a city and county of plentiful resources, residents of that peninsula were neglected until the 1980s, when the city finally ran water and sewer lines to the area and improved the streets.

By then Scott Myers and his family were long gone from a close-knit but declining community that the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal had characterized in 1971 as “Lancaster's secret shame.”

“Nevertheless,” concludes Myers, “I look back on my childhood with more fondness than sadness and I believe that is true for my siblings as well.”

Readers can find all of Myers' reminiscences at lanc.news/sunnyside.

In Grogatory

The Scribbler's April 24 request for more coined words to enliven this column has drawn one response. It's a good one.

Dave Weichert, of Mount Joy, and his wife, Marcia Sloat, were very slowly preparing to go to church one Sunday morning when they determined they were stuck in Grogatory — that place of being not asleep, but not fully awake.

