This weekend we remember the Battle of Midway, June 4-7, 1942, one of the most decisive United States victories against Japan during World War II.

As I was growing up, my father never tired of telling me the story of the American heroism of Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron and the men of Torpedo Squadron Eight in the Pacific theater. A timeless example of courage under fire, it is a part of history we should never forget.

Just six months following the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Waldron and his men were facing a more numerous, faster and stronger enemy. They contended with discouragement, doubt and great fear knowing their mission could ultimately cost their lives. They also knew their cause was worthy of sacrifice, even to the point of death.

By June 3, 1942, aircraft carriers USS Yorktown, USS Enterprise and USS Hornet had rendezvoused at the hopefully named “Point Luck,” northeast of Midway Atoll in the central Pacific. From there, the plan was to catch the Japanese fleet off guard. Meanwhile, the Japanese plan was for carrier-borne aircraft to bomb Midway’s defenses into submission before turning to meet and destroy American aircraft carriers rushing to the area.

By 1:30 a.m. June 4, the men on the USS Hornet were awakened for the day of battle and Waldron gave his final instructions. At 7 a.m. the USS Hornet began to launch its force of fighters, dive bombers, and last, the torpedo bombers that would mount a combined assault on the Japanese fleet.

Aboard the USS Hornet that morning, my father, a torpedo-handler, watched as each of the 15 planes he had loaded with a 2,200 pound “fish” lumbered off the USS Hornet’s deck. They had worked on the planes (known as Devastators) all night to ensure they were ready for battle. “We’ll never see them again,” my father heard the crew chief say as the underpowered planes flew away.

With no fighter escort protection and little to no combat experience, Torpedo Squadron Eight airmen went in with 15 obsolete, slow-moving planes with questionable torpedoes against dozens of Japanese ships, squadrons of elite fighter planes, and the best naval fighter pilots in the world at that time.

Moments later, nearly 50 Japanese Zero fighter planes, flying nearly three times as fast as the Devastators, jumped the 15 torpedo planes with machine gunfire and one by one Waldron’s men began to fall. They were all gone — 29 men who had given their last full measure of devotion. The only survivor was Ensign George “Tex” Gay Jr.

Then the unexpected happened. After being shot down and floating in the ocean on his rubber seat cushion, Gay heard a low-pitched whine. It was the sound of plunging dive bombers screaming down from the high altitude on its bombing run. American dive bombers, completely unopposed, were hurtling down to deliver one bomb after another on the Japanese carriers. Flames erupted on the first carrier, then a second and a third. A fourth would go down later.

Standing on the bridge of the Japanese flagship carrier the Akagi, the Pearl Harbor attack leader stared in disbelief at the three blazing carriers. With the Japanese fighter patrol out of the way, the American dive bomber squadrons attacked unhindered. Their bombs landed on decks full of fuel and armed aircraft with gas lines crisscrossing the ships. The devastating Zeros had spent their fuel and ammunition killing Waldron and the rest of the torpedo bombers.

Though they could not know it, the men of Torpedo Squadron Eight had not died in vain but rather opened the gates of victory at the cost of their own lives. The brave airmen who laid down their lives in what was expected to be a losing battle changed the course of history in a winning war. Had John Waldron and his men saved themselves and failed to attack, the U.S. Navy might have lost the Battle of Midway. Had we lost and had our Pacific fleet been destroyed, West Coast cities would have faced Japanese naval attack.

But Waldron and his men did not retreat. And, as is so often the case in history, the hinge of fate turned on something quite small — the untried mettle of heroic American pilots and crew who did their job, no matter the outcome.

This was a lesson my father wanted me to learn and carry with me for all my life. Until the day he died, he was so grateful in his quiet and unassuming way that he once had the opportunity to play a small role in a battle that tipped the balance of history. We salute and remember with profound gratitude and great pride the military service members who gave their lives on many fronts around the world so that we may remain a free people.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.