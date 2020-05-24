My father served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Having watched his three older brothers go off to war, he pleaded with his Irish father to sign a waiver that would allow him to enlist at age 17.

My grandfather agreed to let him go. My father could match any Philadelphia lawyer in debating skills. And my grandfather must have been worn down at that point by his emigration as a teenager from Ireland, the loss of his eldest son Thomas to cancer, and the loss of his wife to what we always were told was heartbreak over Thomas’ death.

My dad told us only a few funny stories about what he had experienced on a Navy ship in the Pacific — one was about the shipmate who drove him crazy singing about the hills of Texas while they were on watch.

He did talk about the day he got three messages at once: One said his older brother, John, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army (Uncle Chick to us), was missing in action; another said he was a prisoner of war in Italy; another said he was safe. Another of his older brothers, Vince, an Army staff sergeant, had asked his commander for his Jeep, which he drove behind enemy lines to learn that John was a POW but alive.

They were quite a crew.

My father and his brothers — including my godfather, Phil, a second lieutenant in the Army during WWII — sadly now are gone.

We knew the war had cost our father his health. He disembarked from a hospital ship in California with a barely healed stomach ulcer and hitchhiked home to Philadelphia. He didn’t want to wait for official transport. One of the drivers who gave him a ride took off with his duffle bag containing his naval uniform and other gear. All he had left was the suit he’d been given when he left the Navy ship.

This was to the regret of my mom, whose stash of makeshift Halloween costumes for six children could have benefited from a sailor’s uniform. (I write this with no disrespect intended to those who think such use of a military uniform would be sacrilegious — there were a lot of us kids, and not a lot of money for store-bought costumes.)

My father, however, wasn’t interested in looking back and, as an adult, I understand why. Having already lost his eldest brother, he must have been scared for the other three. They were as close as brothers could be, and they preferred family lore to war stories.

Moreover, the stress of the war had left my dad with a souvenir — that ulcer, which would flare and bleed numerous times over the course of his life.

When I made my first Holy Communion, he was supposed to be confined to bed, but he made an appearance at the back of the church. Then he went back to bed to drink milk warmed by my mother, his fiercest protector and most dedicated caregiver. Milk and antacid tablets were about all they had to treat him until later in his life.

After each episode with his ulcer, he would regain his strength and return to normal life, running a business, coaching baseball, helping my mom with housework and child care in ways that made him a man ahead of his time.

I wish now I had asked him for more information about his time in the Navy. It took texts and emails between my cousins and siblings to nail down some of the details of this column. I wonder now if my dad might have responded to some gentle encouragement to offer a few more stories, and not just the ones meant to make us laugh.

So here’s my plea to you today.

As we prepare to mark Memorial Day on Monday, be sure to ask the military veterans in your family about their days in uniform. We’re losing those who fought in WWII. We’ll continue to lose veterans of other wars as time moves on. Trauma may keep them from sharing much information, so tread carefully.

But their stories are part of the story of this nation, so don’t allow them to be lost to time. Their service, however long it lasted, in whatever form it took, deserves attention and our gratitude.

Memorial Day originally was intended to honor those who died in active military service to our country, but it has become an occasion to remember other deceased veterans, too.

This seems right to me, given my father’s story. Though he was silent on the particulars, the war never really left him — it was etched in the tissue of his stomach. I wonder sometimes how many years it took off his life; he died when he was just 61. I wonder, too, about the toll it exacted on his brothers. They lived more years than he did, but there was something fierce in the way they loved each other and enjoyed each other’s company — as if they knew their time together wasn’t a given.

This Memorial Day, I’ll be thinking of a particular band of brothers and how lucky we were to have them. I’ll also be offering a prayer of thanks for all those who died in service to this amazing country. May their sacrifices never be forgotten.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP.