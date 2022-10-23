I had the pleasure of getting to know Charlie Smithgall when I was a videographer at WGAL in the late 1990s during his first term as mayor of Lancaster city.

Charlie was ever-present in the community, showing up to provide support when there were tragic events and regularly making himself available for sound bites on various topics. He would often agree to meet us in his yard or living room for a quick video shoot.

Fast-forward a few years and I found myself dating (and marrying) one of his employees, a Lancaster City police officer named Andy Nauman. By this time, I had pivoted into a new role at WGAL as a producer for the morning show, working from 2 a.m. to noon, while Andy was rotating between day and night shifts, every two weeks. By then, I had gotten to know Charlie and his wife Debbie well and mentioned I was seeking a more regular schedule. In true Charlie fashion, he offered a solution and suggested that I join his team as his assistant, with a focus on working with constituents. This opportunity catapulted my career and I am forever grateful.

In City Hall, Charlie was Lancaster city’s head cheerleader for convincing existing and potential stakeholders that Lancaster was up and coming. He had a vision for the city’s revitalization and worked with tireless dedication to make it a reality. He made it his mission to remove barriers for people so they could successfully operate a business in Lancaster city and encouraged people to share their ideas and means to help Lancaster thrive and prosper.

In working with Charlie, it was crystal-clear that he loved his role as mayor and never considered it a job. His work ethic was unparalleled, working from the early morning hours until late at night, often seven days a week. His commitment to our city was endearing to people. To repay his loyalty, people would call him to share information on all sorts of things. When I asked how he was always in the loop, he quipped that we had a line to the Underground Western Union.

Charlie loved people. He loved helping people, he loved talking to people, and he loved solving problems with people. Citizens could walk directly into the office, with a greeting from the mayor’s secretary, Darcy Eddy. Charlie was always on the phone, responding to messages, in between endless meetings, simultaneously with an ear to the activity outside of his office.

On a daily basis, a citizen would walk into the waiting area to give Darcy an earful. Charlie would politely end his call and stand in his doorway with a grin, wait for the citizen to look up and then he would say with a smile, “How are you?” as if the citizen were a long-lost friend. Then he’d proceed to invite the person back to his office so they could sit down and talk. A few minutes later, that person would walk back out with some new information or connection and, most importantly, with a feeling of hope, a feeling that he or she mattered.

To Charlie, every single constituent was important. He may not have remembered everyone’s name, but he always recalled their story if he saw them again.

Charlie’s personality, charm and many interests made him very popular during his time as mayor, but his wife Debbie didn’t let him off the hook for his duties as husband and father. She kept him on his toes, down to earth, and made sure he came home to walk their giant yellow Labrador retriever Fred, although I expect this was actually so she could make sure Charlie had eaten and they could spend a little time together before he headed back out to finish another long day as mayor.

Charlie played many roles in his life: He even officiated our wedding, and countless others over the years. This certainly seemed fitting for a man who loved surrounding himself with people. Now, it’s our turn to surround him, as we all come together to celebrate his life and honor his passion for this vibrant Lancaster city that he helped us build.

Shelby Nauman is the CEO of the Lancaster housing nonprofit Tenfold. She served as assistant to Lancaster Mayor Charles “Charlie” Smithgall from 2001 to 2004.