Larry E. Hart was born on Nov. 11, 1945 — ironically, Veterans Day — to Claude F. and Mary Deiter Hart. He was the second of four children. Larry, who most people knew as Pete, had an older brother, J. Charles “Bud;” a younger brother, Thomas Lee; and a sister, Barbara Ann.

A tow-headed youngster, Pete loved the farm that his grandfather and dad operated in East Drumore Township, near Mechanics Grove. The Harts were beef cattle and hog producers, with a couple of dairy cows, sheep and chickens added to the menagerie.

A strong-willed little guy who always exhibited toughness, he would shed tears when lambs were marketed and when his favorite Hereford steer, who he had named Jim, was loaded onto the truck and destined to become someone’s porterhouse steak, ground beef and roasts.

He was the dominant sibling of the household. His older brother suffered from severe asthmatic attacks and his younger brother was severely cognitively challenged. His sister was eight years younger and posed no threat. Pete ran the roost. He was a take-charge guy and his dad’s right-hand man.

His dad wasn’t a sports fan. But Pete and his brother would join some of the local guys — Bob Minnich and LeRoy and Donnie Stumpf — playing baseball or softball on the local school grounds when chores were finished. During those pickup games, he never backed down from a challenge or, on rare occasions, a bout of fisticuffs.

In the late 1950s and 1960s, opportunities to participate in organized sports were limited. If you were a farm boy, your chances of participation were more challenging. There was hay and straw to bale, corn to cultivate, potatoes to harvest, and livestock to feed and maintain. It wasn’t until high school that opportunities to participate in organized sports existed.

Football and wrestling

Two sports appealed to Pete. He loved football and wrestling. Fortunately, his dad had a fondness for wrestling and forms were signed allowing the ninth grade student to join the ranks of Carlton Shindler’s wrestling squad at Solanco High School.

Competition was keen in the lightweight divisions, as other talented freshmen emerged, namely Harvey McCardell and John Stoltzfus.

During their freshman and sophomore years, these three competed furiously for the privilege of competing in a varsity match. Pete was the first of the three to move up a couple of weight classes, and the serious — but friendly — school bouts between “the three amigos” ended.

While he missed out on qualifying for districts, Pete was a three-year varsity letter winner and pulled a couple of upsets during his high school career. Robert Holzhauer was named head coach of the wrestling team prior to Pete’s senior year, and another bond between athlete and coach was formed.

Participating in football was another story. His parents strongly opposed Pete’s participation in this program. So Pete played the trombone in the band, following in his older brother’s footsteps. His adoring parents didn’t want a teammate or opposing player to have the chance to knock his teeth out.

Finally, as a junior, Pete took a firm position and, during a stubborn confrontation, pleaded and finally won the right to join the team. He had viewed the game he loved from the sidelines for the last time.

Pete was a 145-pound halfback/linebacker, excelling at linebacker. He was said to pack quite a wallop on opposing running backs and ends.

Unfortunately, he was a member of a team that experienced some of the most dismal years in the annals of Solanco football. The Golden Mules failed to win a single game during his senior year and only scored 37 points throughout the entire season.

Pete did have his moment. At Elizabethtown, he recovered a fumble and raced downfield for a 70-yard touchdown to score six of those 37 total points.

Following the regular season, he was selected to play in the senior all-star game at McCaskey High School. In a rather boring exhibition by both squads, Pete’s team did come away with a 2-0 win on a safety.

While never achieving the honor roll, Pete was a good student and very popular with classmates and teachers. Besides McCardell and Stoltzfus, some of his closest friends were Ed Harnish, Harold Lefever, Al Carrigan, Gene Bledsoe, Sue Gambill and Linda Schonvisky.

Many other of his classmates were attracted to his craziness and positive outlook on life. In his younger days, he became a constant companion of Pat Bucher, a neighboring youngster who helped pick potatoes, the family’s primary cash crop.

Later, Holmes “Homer” Mylin became his mentor and friend. When he needed advice, it was off to Willow Street to talk to Homer. Homer’s wife, Joanne, was the older sister of Pete’s girlfriend, Linda, so there was a connection there.

Entering the Marines

Following Pete’s high school graduation, he enrolled at a tech school in Missouri, where he met Bob Tichnor. They, too, became close friends. Both were farm boys and had aspirations of continuing the family agricultural tradition.

While residing in Kansas City, Pete decided that he wasn’t ready for advanced education and entered his name in the draft, as it was the height of the Vietnam conflict. Soon inducted into the Army, he was one of two draftees to be selected to join the Marines after completing tests at the New Cumberland Army Depot.

Never one to back down from a challenge, he felt privileged to become a member of the elite.

Pete quickly rose to the rank of lance corporal and departed for Vietnam in September 1966. War was a fact of life, and he accepted this challenge. He was serving his country to the best of his ability and hoping to return to the homestead and family he loved.

His letters home indicated that these convictions were paramount in his mind. He longed to return to his beloved southern Lancaster County family and farm. His dad was raising his Brown Swiss herd that was to begin a new chapter in the family’s farm tradition, a dairy herd.

Tragically, those plans never reached fruition. On March 16, 1967, his parents, who both worked at Stoner Ink Co. in Quarryville, were approached by military personnel who informed them that their son was killed in action.

At age 21, Lance Cpl. Larry E. Hart, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, M Company, U.S. Marine Corps, died as a result of sniper fire in Quang Tri Province, Vietnam. He was the third casualty from Lancaster County to pay the supreme sacrifice in that distant land.

Ten days later, he was buried with full military honors in the Mount Hope Methodist Cemetery, following the service in the church he had attended as a youth.

He was the brother with whom I played, slept, ate and, yes, sometimes fought. I envied his convertibles, his persistence, his athleticism and his way with the ladies. But few can lay claim to a better little brother. May he rest in peace and may light perpetual shine upon him.

J. Charles “Bud” Hart lives in East Drumore Township.