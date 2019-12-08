Since the beginning of the British colony in North America, white Americans have abused, exploited and suppressed Africans.
For well over two centuries, African people were transported across the Atlantic Ocean in horrendous conditions to be enslaved with little to no chance of a better life. Many were owned from their conception to their death.
Even after the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, white Americans legislated, terrorized and banded against this minority to keep them in an inferior position economically, politically and socially. One way they did this was to allow African Americans access only to extremely low-paying and menial jobs.
These practices had severe social impacts: “Separate but (supposedly) equal” educational facilities, segregated neighborhoods, lynchings and disenfranchisement were all realities that present-day Americans look back on with distaste. However, even today we can still see the effects of these realities in the staggering differences in wealth between black households and white households.
For example, a black family with a head of household working full time has less wealth than a white family with a head of household who is unemployed, according to the Economic Policy Institute. One reason for this distribution of wealth was redlining, a practice used throughout the 20th century in which African Americans were lawfully denied home loans, leaving them able only to rent — giving a landlord the ability to evict the family or keep the family in debt to him or her, often by charging rent that was much higher than necessary. These practices kept African Americans out of white neighborhoods and kept nonwhite communities economically depressed, and the repercussions can be seen today.
Research conducted by a New York University sociologist has shown that black families earning $100,000 a year live in more disadvantaged neighborhoods than white families making $30,000 a year.
Another possible reason for the economic differences are discriminatory job interview call-back rates. When black job candidates left out details on their resumes that would reveal their race, they were more than twice as likely to receive a call back for an interview, a Harvard Business School researcher found. Thus, African Americans are less likely to even receive an interview for a potentially high-paying job.
Many black Americans have brought up the solution of monetary reparations; both African Americans and non-African Americans should engage in this dialogue and understand why black Americans are calling upon this solution.
Reparations are just one way to give black communities the compensation they deserve. This solution could provide families and future generations with so many more opportunities. America is long overdue in giving African Americans the compensation they deserve.
Sara Adkins is a junior at Cocalico High School.