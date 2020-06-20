For the past 90 days, much of the world has been quarantined at home, presenting socioeconomic and psychological challenges for families. My family has missed celebrating significant milestones, including one college and two high school graduations. As a physician, I can no longer provide a comforting touch when one is desperately needed. My duties carry the risk of inadvertent exposure to the virus, necessitating a strict regimen at home to minimize that risk. My mother, who lives with us, has maintained self-quarantine in her room. My family members understand that my role as a health care worker aligns with my desire to give back to the Lancaster community, of which I am a proud product. Serving our community is firmly grounded in my family’s history as refugees to the United States.

These 90 challenging days fighting a silent enemy evoke many parallels to 90 days of terror my family experienced in Uganda, protecting ourselves from a not-so-silent enemy: the army of Idi Amin Dada. In August 1972, my family’s assets were seized by this dictator. His tyranny caused us to live in fear in our homes, curtains drawn day and night, lights dimmed after sunset, stocking up on groceries. We witnessed daily atrocities committed under Amin’s directives against friends, relatives and many women. We lived in utter terror, until we found ourselves on a plane safely whisking us to a refugee resettlement camp in Rome.

One night before my immediate family left Uganda, my uncle was abducted, imprisoned and beaten for “speaking against the president.” We expected him to be killed and were grateful when well-connected relatives managed to pay bribes and smuggle him out of the country. When I saw him for the first time in the U.S. in 1998, he was still recovering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

As we now face this silent killer, my unwavering commitment to our community is similar to that of many other immigrant and refugee families. We have learned of the disproportionate effect of this pandemic on people of color, namely Black or Latino people. The virus has unveiled long-existent socioeconomic disparities.

U.S. health care workers, especially minorities, have been hit hard by the virus. Further, 17% of them were born outside the country, and 5% are not U.S. citizens. Yet they provide valuable care in underserved communities, even while they have been disproportionately affected by both COVID-19 and unfair immigration laws, including documented situations in which family members of health care workers who died from COVID-19 were threatened with immediate deportation.

Despite some elected leaders suggesting that refugees are unwelcome because they never succeed and are a “drag” on our national resources, the opposite is true. Most immigrants — refugees, in particular — have escaped unfathomable harm. They have an overwhelming desire not just to thrive, but to create better lives for themselves, their families and their new communities.

My family is one example. We arrived to the U.S., sponsored by Church World Service and the Lancaster Church of The Brethren. We were assisted in securing an apartment in Lancaster city, my mother was placed in an adult enrichment center to learn English, my father was assisted in securing employment and my brother and I were enrolled in the School District of Lancaster. The warm welcome, generous support and guidance were immensely appreciated.

When we first resettled, we required some assistance with food stamps, free school lunches and donated furniture and amenities for our small apartment. Our need for direct support, however, was very brief. Within three years, my parents repaid the debt incurred for our airline tickets from Uganda to Rome and then to the U.S. My father learned to drive and saved enough to purchase a small vehicle and a small row home in Lancaster city.

After my father suffered a massive heart attack in 1979, my mother became the primary earner in our family, working on the assembly line at Dart Container so that we would not have to resort to outside assistance. Since retiring, she has volunteered in the preschool at Lancaster Church of the Brethren.

My brother and I succeeded in school, and our dedication to academics eventually led us to the University of Pennsylvania: medical school for me and dental school for him. My parents always encouraged and inspired us to give back. While at McCaskey, for example, I developed a peer tutoring program, and served on the Youth Human Relations Commission and the mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

As a young professional, I returned to Lancaster to start my own family and contribute to society. As a child walking through Lancaster General Hospital during my father’s hospitalizations, I never imagined I would walk those same corridors as a physician and serve my community, providing the latest education and technology on breast cancer. My wife and I also give our time, talents and treasures in ways that we hope benefit others. We try to engender these same virtues and values in our four children.

The radical changes brought about by the pandemic seem endless and hard to bear. But this too will pass, and we will be stronger for it. We can use this opportunity to solidify our relationships with our families and community, strengthening organizations — such as Church World Service — that in turn strengthen our community’s fabric.

In so doing, may we strengthen our human relations with one another, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, skin color or place of birth. If we individually and collectively understand the facts and statistics about immigration and refugees — including the many ways in which these people add value to our community — we will understand and appreciate how these individuals give back in far greater ways than what is given to them.

Dr. Nitin K. Tanna is employed by Lancaster Radiology Associates and serves as chief of breast imaging for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the MRI Group.