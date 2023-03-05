On Tuesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his first annual state budget address to the Pennsylvania General Assembly. While he hasn’t unveiled the details of his proposal, Shapiro has signaled that he’s willing to take a bipartisan approach to get things done — a shift from his predecessor, who repeatedly supported unpopular tax hike proposals and often declined to work with the Legislature.

A key factor in whether Shapiro’s first budget will be successful is his willingness to rein in excessive government spending — essential not only for sustainable government but also to create prosperity in the state, according to a new study by my organization, the Commonwealth Foundation.

The report was authored by Meg Tuszynski, managing director of the Bridwell Institute for Economic Freedom at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.

The study examines the ties between economic freedom, government spending and prosperity in Pennsylvania and concludes that “the most robust finding of this research is that lower levels of government spending are associated with lower levels of poverty and higher levels of prosperity.”

In other words, when the government spends less, people experience decreased poverty — and more individual prosperity. But high government spending is Pennsylvania’s Achilles’ heel.

During the COVID-19 emergency, federal aid funds hid the state’s growing structural deficit. While the current budget appears balanced with the influx of temporary federal money, Pennsylvania has been spending more than it collects in revenues. Moreover, public welfare programs, with their ever-surging costs, now make up more than half of Pennsylvania’s total government spending. (Those programs include Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and child care subsidies.)

In its five-year forecast, Pennsylvania’s Independent Fiscal Office puts fiscal year 2022-23 net general fund revenue at $42.46 billion, with spending at $44 billion. This year’s budget uses $2.57 billion from the temporary bump in Medicaid’s Federal Medical Assistance Percentage to offset state costs, which creates an artificial budget surplus.

But COVID-19 emergency funds end this year, and the Independent Fiscal Office projects deficits for the next four fiscal years: $1.67 billion next year, followed by $2.4 billion in fiscal year 2024-25, and more than $3 billion in each of the two years following.

This deficit spending pattern is not only irresponsible fiscal policy — but also has a direct negative impact on those experiencing poverty in the state.

Pennsylvania’s official poverty rate, at 12.1%, is slightly higher than the national rate. When it comes to tackling poverty, policymakers must focus on the factors that promote permanent prosperity, rather than simply the short-term alleviation of poverty’s symptoms. States that improve economic freedom consistently experience lower levels of poverty.

The Commonwealth Foundation study found that if Pennsylvania accomplished just a one-point improvement in its Economic Freedom of North America Index score — which considers government spending, taxation and regulations— over five years, the state would see up to 176,000 fewer Pennsylvanians in poverty. Moreover, the improvement would also be associated with a 2.08 percentage point increase in employment and a $2,338 increase in per capita income.

Temporary handouts target only problems. Sustainable reductions in poverty require a broader approach that makes it easier for individuals to work — and keep more of their paychecks.

This begins with removing government barriers to make Pennsylvania more responsive to those in poverty and more competitive. Policies that would increase economic growth include reforms like the Taxpayer Protection Act, a proposed state constitutional amendment that would limit growth in government spending to the rate of inflation and population growth. The Taxpayer Protection Act would keep spending in line with taxpayers’ ability to pay and would pave the way for tax reforms.

The state could also reduce regulatory bureaucracy, offer an earned income tax credit to low-income families, and expand educational opportunity to students beyond their geographically assigned public school. Lawmakers could help low-income workers with dependents by refraining from imposing unnecessary regulations on the gig economy, providing regulatory relief for child care providers, and making it easier for individuals to start home businesses.

Rather than create more government bureaucracy, these reforms would get government out of the way and give individuals the freedom to pursue opportunity. They both would help reduce the concentration of poverty and allow Pennsylvanians to keep more of their earnings.

Low-income Pennsylvanians want to earn their success — but they need viable pathways to prosperity. Pennsylvanians deserve the benefits more economic freedom offers.

Stephen Bloom, a former state representative, is the vice president of the Commonwealth Foundation, Pennsylvania’s free-market think tank. Twitter: @StephenLBloom; @Liberty4pa.