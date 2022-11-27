“Make America Great Again,” we are told by the former president.

When was America really great in the past? Oh sure, if you were white, English-speaking, wealthy, Christian and born in the United States, things were pretty good for you in the past. But maybe not so great for the rest of us.

When I taught high school American history, I started the first day by telling my students to forget everything they had learned about America in elementary school. In my class, I said, you will learn “the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Let’s start with Christopher Columbus. You were taught that Columbus discovered America. How could that be, since there were already people here who came to North America from Asia some 15,000 years ago?

Upon arrival in this “New World,” Columbus and his men enslaved, tortured, mutilated and killed Indigenous Americans. This genocide continued for hundreds of years. Starting in the 1830s, President Andrew Jackson engineered the Trail of Tears, forcing the Cherokee Nation to give up its lands east of the Mississippi River and migrate to what is now Oklahoma. This long trek, marked by hunger, exposure to the elements and disease, resulted in the deaths of 4,000 Cherokees. In 1890, U.S. soldiers killed nearly 300 Lakota Indians in the Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.

Our government violated nearly every treaty signed with Native Americans. After they lost their land, they were forced to live on isolated reservations, which were located on land no one wanted. The land your home is built on may have been stolen.

Now let’s move on to Black history. Many Americans view the Black Lives Matter movement with contempt and insist that “all lives matter.” This completely misses the point. The first African slaves arrived in Virginia in 1619. Until the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865, Blacks suffered torture, rape, mutilation and murder at the hands of those enslaving them. “Black lives didn’t matter.”

Then came the post-Civil War Jim Crow era, when African Americans were lynched, raped and murdered and the people committing these vile acts were almost never held accountable because “Black lives didn’t matter.”

Atrocities continued, including the 1917 massacre of Black residents in East St. Louis, Illinois; and the 1923 massacre of Black residents and the complete destruction of the Black town of Rosewood, Florida. These acts of violence by white mobs first were characterized as “race riots,” falsely implying equal culpability because, again, “Black lives didn’t matter.”

Among the horrific incidents was the 1955 torture and brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till by two white men in Mississippi. The men were tried and, though the evidence against them was overwhelming, they were found not guilty. After the trial they freely bragged and laughed about what they had done. Emmitt Till's surviving family members continue to press for justice, to no avail. His life just “didn’t matter.”

For hundreds of years, Black lives truly haven’t seemed to matter in the United States. Black drivers are subjected to police traffic stops at significantly higher rates than white drivers, according to the Stanford Open Policing Project. And the results can be disastrous for those Black drivers.

Black parents feel compelled to teach their children what to do if stopped by police. Now, with camera phones, we are beginning to see what too often happens to African Americans at the hands of police officers (see the cases of George Floyd and countless others).

As a country, we have welcomed immigrants, as long as they were from Western Europe. Chinese immigrants helped to build the Transcontinental Railroad (for lower wages than white laborers) and many lost their lives. Nevertheless, Congress passed laws excluding immigrants from Asia and restricting immigrants from Eastern Europe. During World War II, Japanese American citizens were rounded up and imprisoned in camps. Jews fleeing the Holocaust were turned away and returned to Europe and certain death.

Even as the civil rights movement became a national force in the 1950s and 1960s, hate groups continued to be active. The Confederate flag, which in truth was just a battle flag and not the official flag of the Confederate States, remains a symbol of hate.

Now, sadly, hatred continues to be openly expressed toward Jews, Asians, South Americans, Central Americans, Muslims and members of the LGBTQ community. Even as some industries face labor shortages, we turn away at our borders good people who would be willing to work hard. But because they have brown skin, we’d rather send them back to where they came from to face poor conditions and even death.

If we are ever to become a really great nation, this unreasonable hatred based on skin color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or national origin must end.

This is personal to me. I lost family members in the Holocaust. As a Jew, I have experienced antisemitism. I have a transgender son I love very much.

I was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. When I was about 8, I was on a public bus and an elderly Black woman asked me if I would move forward so she could sit down since she couldn’t sit in front of a white boy. I moved for her. We had separate schools, water fountains, movie theaters, bathrooms. Even as a young child, I questioned why this was.

When I was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, a cross was burned in front of my mobile home simply because of my religion.

Nevertheless, I served my country for 24 years as a naval officer and for 13 years as a public school teacher because I believe in what our country can be and because I consider myself a patriotic American first, last and always.

Commander Robert B. Hirsch, Navy (retired), resides in Lancaster Township.