A few years ago, I heard Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace give a speech in which she encouraged people to move from “but” to “and.” The lesson I took from her speech was that the word “but” essentially wipes out everything you say before it.

So, for example, if you say to someone in your family, “I love you so much, but you are standing on my last nerve,” that person won’t hear how much you love them; they’ll only hear how annoyed you are with them. I saw the benefit in replacing “but” with “and” in several of my relationships. For example, I started saying things to my kids like, “I love you so much, and I need to be alone right now.”

“And” means both things are true at once. “But” negates what comes before it.

I was thinking of Mayor Sorace’s speech while I listened to nearly five hours of public comment — and the board discussion that followed — at the Hempfield school board meeting on July 13.

The matter in question, for most people in the room, was transgender student participation on sports teams that align with their gender identity. Currently, according to PIAA policy, that decision is left up to the school principal, though some in the Hempfield community are not OK with that.

While many people in that room would tell you this issue centers on fairness in girls sports, those of us who are concerned with the health and well-being of transgender kids know this issue is really about life and death. The suicide rate among teens today is chilling, and the suicide rate among trans teens is worse. According to The Trevor Project’s 2021 national survey, 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth.

Additionally, claims that trans kids make sports less fair are not backed up by statistics.

Now, back to what I heard at the board meeting. When someone says, “There’s a transgender in my family who I love, but I don’t want my daughter competing against transgenders,” or “I am not transphobic, I love everyone, but girls sports should be for biological girls,” those “buts” negate everything that comes before them. And no one was fooled anyway, because the truth was right there in the language.

“Transgender/s,” as a noun, rather than an adjective, is a slur, as it objectifies rather than describes. “Biological girl” is nonsense and betrays a lack of understanding of current gender studies and traditional biology. And the concept that boys or men are “obviously” stronger and more “athletic” is an affront to Billie Jean King, to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, to all athletes, and to sports as a whole.

No one who truly loves someone would speak of them in that way. No one who loves someone would put a misguided attempt at “fairness” ahead of their loved one’s life. Love is an action, not an empty platitude.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just the public commenters at the Hempfield school board meeting who seemed to think they could say one thing while meaning something else entirely.

Repeatedly, board members claimed to want to do what was “best for all students,” to find some way to “meet in the middle,” “to treat transgender students fairly while also protecting the ‘fairness’ of girls sports.” Board members said all of these things while at the same time acknowledging they did not include one mental health professional on the committee they created to study this issue. Not one. We can see from this decision that the focus of the committee was in fact on sports at the expense of the well-being of the transgender students they are responsible for. Where’s the fairness in that?

And ultimately, we learned that night that the board would work with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines on this issue.

Here’s what the Independence Law Center has to say about itself: “Everything we do at the Independence Law Center centers around enhancing your ability to live out your faith. We’re advancing the gospel through protecting Christian ministries, protecting religious liberty in our education systems and preserving your right to live out your values in today’s society.”

So while the board members may be paying lip service to their responsibility to address these issues fairly, they are in fact acting in a biased way.

When I addressed the board that night, I used my time to warn them about what could happen if they let conservative Christian beliefs guide policy. Here’s part of what I said:

“The kind of conservative Christianity I’m talking about is the kind that says (LGBTQIA+) people are an abomination, will end up in hell, and it is the duty of specific Christians to minister to them and to save them and, maybe more importantly, to shield their children from them.

“Although that kind of belief system makes me sad and angry, I respect people’s right to practice their religion, because that is guaranteed in our Constitution. ... (However) as elected officials … you are responsible for the health, the well-being, and in fact, the lives of all young people in this district.

“Your church may tell you that there are parts of someone’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity and expression that should be, if not ‘changed,’ kept hidden. … (However) you are responsible for the lives and safety and well-being of kids whose parents and families and religions, including multiple strands of Christianity here in Lancaster County, embrace, affirm and celebrate them.”

I have asked the Hempfield school board how the Independence Law Center was brought into this conversation, and I have not received a response.

Did the board members who voted in favor of working with the center know they were engaging a nonprofit created to advance one interpretation of Christian Gospel or were they duped by someone else on the board? Do they realize that the decision to engage this particular law firm will bring national attention to our district and the board will be remembered on the wrong side of history? Do they care that by working with a conservative religious nonprofit rather than medical professionals, or transgender people themselves, they very well could create guidelines that will cost students their lives? I saw no evidence they cared about that at all.

Lastly, I saw adults putting their own regressive beliefs over what’s right for our most vulnerable students, and I want every trans kid in Lancaster to know we will never stop fighting for them.

Jamie Beth Cohen is a writer, storyteller and podcaster who lives with her family in the Hempfield School District.