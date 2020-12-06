Times change. If we’re lucky, we as humans change with them — we learn, we grow, we come to understand more about our world, the things and people we share it with, and ourselves.

Some things that have been hidden by time and a history told by straight, white, cisgender men are eventually uncovered. (Note: “Cisgender” describes someone whose gender identity corresponds with the sex assigned at birth.)

This is a part of existence — one that, despite what some of us might like to believe, has always been. Much the same way, the idea of genders outside the social binary has always existed, found across cultures and time periods.

Nonbinary people — people who fall outside and/or between the gender binary (the idea of “man” and “woman”) — have struggled to be accepted in Western society for generations, their identities shoved to the side to make way for the social norm of two gender identities. Their struggle comes from the general public’s lack of understanding of the reality behind gender and its psychology. Such lack of understanding has been the bane of existence for thousands of individuals, despite the vast number of scientific papers condemning the primarily Western view of “two sexes equals two genders.”

Some individuals seem to have difficulty coming to terms with the very existence of people living outside the gender binary. These individuals have expressed concern about the activism and attention surrounding nonbinary identities (especially the “new” introduction of singular they/them pronouns into daily vocabulary).

To those who share this idea, I say this: Every part of human culture, every part of our survival, is based in change. If Europeans had continued regarding bathing as the devil, they would all have been killed by the plague. If Italians had continued believing tomatoes were poisonous, we wouldn’t have tomato sauce. No chicken puttanesca. No pizza. So, though the concerns of conservative individuals are heard and taken into account, it is important to consider the opposition with an open mind, to raise the voices of those on whom their concerns are focused.

The only way for us to truly respect one another is to take the necessary steps to understand our situations, share our struggles, and learn to accept our differences.

To begin, sex does not equal gender. Any doubting minds can be soothed with a look at a recent edition of Merriam-Webster Dictionary. That dictionary defines gender identity as “a person’s internal sense of being male, female, some combination of male and female, or neither male nor female.” That is to say, a matter of psychology.

A person’s sex, on the other hand, is determined by their chromosome patterns and physical features — their anatomy. The two sometimes go hand in hand, but that isn’t always the case. A person may have a female body and a male-aligned brain, the same way a cisgender woman may have a female body and a brain that is comfortable identifying as female. Nonbinary people may have male, female or intersex bodies that do not have any relation to their gender identity — or lack thereof.

Another common argument is the idea that nonbinary genders are only common among androgynous, white teenagers. Some claim it’s a fad; others, a phase; still others turn to the label “snowflake,” most commonly used when faced with something an individual simply chooses not to understand. It is important to acknowledge that nonbinary genders — nonbinary people — have always existed. Certainly, the term is new, as is the concept new in its introduction to Western scientific circles, but the folks behind the term have been around for as long as humans have existed.

According to Science for the People magazine, ethnic groups from a number of time periods have identified themselves in a similar way to today’s nonbinary. The feminielli of 19th-century Italy, the Hijra community of South Asia, the Two-Spirit people in Native American culture, and the Fa’afafine people of Samoan culture are just a few examples. Do their cultures deserve to be ignored in favor of an obstinate refusal to change? To understand?

No. No, they don’t.

Western society cannot continue to ignore nonbinary individuals. They are a part of this world. They exist. Their lives have value, and their voices deserve to be heard. Recent events have found the validity of nonbinary identities under harsh scrutiny from eyes that refuse to see them, and ears that refuse to heed sound science of any form.

It is easy to hate. Do not let your eyes be blindfolded by a desire to remain ignorant. At the end of the day, it comes down to you. You can choose to continue learning, and growing, and seeking to understand that which you do not. You can choose to go forward with this new knowledge. The ability to make the world a better place is in your hands. You choose what to do with it.

Marly K Clicquennoi is a student at Ephrata High School.