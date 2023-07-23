A robin built a nest in the wisteria arbor above our backyard gate. This is the second robin’s nest we’ve had this year.

The first was in a better spot — in the branches of the cherry tree I planted in memory of my sister. I didn’t even know that nest was there until the mother gave it away, shuttling worms to the hatchlings, tending to them and fussing over them.

In a few days, they were gone, the empty nest the only evidence they were ever there.

This nest in the wisteria arbor was not in a good place. Every time we went in or out our back door, the robin would squawk with alarm, fly to the neighbor’s garage roof and perch there, glaring at us. It made me wonder when it was quiet enough for her to build it at all.

I thought of taking the nest down for everybody’s sake. Maybe there was still time for her to pick a quieter neighborhood — location, location, location, as they say in real estate.

But I’m not a bird nest expert and for all I knew the eggs were already laid. I could only see the bottom of the nest, and reaching up to feel around for eggs inside didn’t seem like a very good idea.

Besides, woven into the twigs of the nest were tufts of collie fur from when I brushed the dogs. I felt like an uncle or something. Our dogs were godparents!

So, the nest stayed. I used the front door to walk the dogs, and tiptoed past the wisteria when I had to use the back door. Mama robin still didn’t like it, squawking and bolting at first, but she learned to live with it. And last week, the sole chick (or at least the only one we saw in the nest) fledged.

I spotted the chick on the garbage can lid one morning, blinking in the blinding sunlight. Its feathers were still coming in and it looked like a mad scientist hatching a plot to take over the world.

The next morning the nest was abandoned. The whole process took less than a month.

There is something exquisite about witnessing the ordinary lives of wild creatures doing what they do to survive. Our world depends on such ordinary things, and we seldom get the chance to see them.

‘Thin places’

Maybe that’s why people the world over log on to “eagle cam” websites. Why schoolchildren set up ant farms and marvel at the elaborate and hidden worlds before them. And why preschools, like the church preschool where I once served, order monarch butterfly tents.

I remember the preschool children excitedly releasing into the wild the colorful monarch butterflies that had magically appeared from drab cocoons. I’ll never forget the sight of the children waving goodbye in the church parking lot as the monarchs fluttered off into the vast unknown.

The sixth-century Irish-born monk St. Columba used the phrase “thin place” for times like that. By “thin place,” he meant a location, a moment, an experience where heaven and Earth are thinly separated, like the chambers of a single beating heart, or the sea and the sky separated by a thin line at the horizon.

Thin places abound once you get used to finding them. But, far too often, we imagine a vast chasm between heaven and Earth instead of a “thin place.”

That chasm can be frightening, making it fertile ground for Christian nationalists, white supremacists and other extremist right-wing groups like Moms for Liberty. (I loved reading Shirley Hershey Showalter’s July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column, “ ‘Grandmas for Love’ member challenges Moms for Liberty” about efforts to counter Moms for Liberty’s influence in the Warwick School District.)

Groups like Moms for Liberty want to bring their own version of heaven down to Earth by force and impose their beliefs on those who don’t share them. So they shout down views that contradict their views, and seize the levers of power to legislate their values, even when those values injure and harm everyone else.

Instead of bringing heaven near, groups like these widen the gap between Earth and heaven. Because heaven is not something you force on others, nor is it something you legislate. Heaven is a gift, given freely in love. And that gift is lost on fearful, resentful people.

The cherry tree

It’s been more than a week now, and I still haven’t taken down the empty nest in the wisteria arbor. There’s no hurry. Every time I go in or out, I look up and smile to think of the small miracle that took place there.

I can still remember planting the cherry tree where the other robin’s nest was. It was in the spring of the year my little sister died of cancer.

She had endured years of chemotherapy and radiation and was looking forward to entering an experimental treatment program. Her two sons (my godchildren) were settled and married with families of their own. All my sister wanted was to live to see her daughter, her baby, get married too. She didn’t make it.

I remember that heaven seemed a million miles away as I dug the hole to plant a cherry tree in her memory. I was full of sadness and grief and anger that her life had been cut short. It wasn’t fair.

I placed the tree in the hole, leveled it, backfilled the hole and watered it in.

It was a small gesture, God knows, but it was what I could do. I could honor the memory of my sister with something living, something that would grow and fill the sky — and yes, one day in a future I couldn’t imagine at the time, give shelter to a family of robins.

I remember the sun setting as I gathered up the shovel and the empty pot in the wheelbarrow and started back to the garage. Then came the “thin place.”

I noticed the long shadow of the cherry sapling on the grass. Like it had always been there. And I realized that death may end the life of someone we love, but it doesn’t end the relationship. The love goes on. We live in its shadow.

That’s what heaven is all about.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.