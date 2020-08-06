On Aug. 6, 1945, a press release from the White House began unremarkably: “Sixteen hours ago an American airplane dropped one bomb on Hiroshima, an important Japanese army base.”

That one bomb upon detonation obliterated thousands of lives. A co-pilot aboard the airplane looked at the explosion, then scribbled into his diary, “My God, what have we done?”

After dropping a second atomic weapon on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, President Harry S. Truman ordered that no more bombs be deployed. He said he was tired of killing “all those kids.”

Today we mark the 75th anniversary of this great turning point in history. Like so many tragedies in the first half of the 20th century, the cry “never again” still resonates.

After three-quarters of a century, the circumstances of the atomic bombings remain uncertain. No paper trail documents Truman’s choice except that he told his diary that the bomb would not be used against Tokyo (the capital) or Kyoto, the old capital.

Hence, questions abound. Truman knew that Japan had approached the Soviet Union about ending the war, but that it wanted to keep its emperor. This one condition ran afoul of the American demand for unconditional surrender. Maybe insisting on unconditional surrender was a mistake and caused extra deaths? Maybe at this point more skillful negotiators could have ended the war? After all, in the end Japan kept its emperor.

Did the bomb eliminate the need for a costly U.S. invasion of the Japanese mainland? U.S. planners assumed that a mainland assault was essential, but historians doubt this because Japan was already defeated by every reasonable definition.

Regardless, Truman and his planners believed that invasion was required. Policymakers, however, also thought that entrance of the Soviet Union into the war might eliminate the need for invasion. But this would mean expansion of Soviet influence in the Far East — a very high cost.

Was the bomb dropped to end the war quickly, before Soviet entry? Or was Hiroshima intended to impress the Soviets with American power and make them more cooperative in Europe? Or did all of these factors — avoiding an invasion and dodging the multiple Soviet complications — shape the decision?

Adding to the complexity is that nobody quite knew what the atomic bomb would do. Insiders were almost certain that it was a game-changer, but exactly what would happen was a mystery. That a bomb might fail to detonate was distinctly possible.

The path to war that culminated in Hiroshima is likewise fuzzy. On one hand, early 20th-century Japan grew increasingly militaristic, aggressive and eventually fascist. It treated international borders as if they were chalk lines drawn on the street by children. Korea, China and French Indochina all fell victim to Japanese aggression. Undoubtedly, by 1941 Japan seriously threatened world order and American values.

But looking at longer term causes of the war complicates the picture. The Japanese believed they simply mimicked the West, which had carved up the world into highly exploitative empires. Japan also claimed that its actions responded to western outrages against Asians, including racism. The British importation of vast amounts of opium into China, a true low point of Western civilization, easily qualifies as another Asian grievance. It might also be argued that 19th-century Western imperialists showed the same attitude toward international borders as 20th-century Japanese.

By the time of Pearl Harbor, the chasm between Japan and the West was so wide that both sides assumed war. The only question was where and when it would happen.

But if some things in life are complicated, like the path to Hiroshima, basic values can be simple and obvious. Some values cut through complexity like a beacon in the wilderness.

“My God, what have we done?”

Never again.

Steve Longenecker is the Edwin L. Turner Distinguished Professor of History at Bridgewater College in Virginia and a Lancaster County native.