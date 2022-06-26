As we look back at the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we celebrate a milestone in equity work in education. Title IX is widely known and pervasive, especially among institutions of higher education. The opportunities available for women because of Title IX are historically significant and far-reaching.

But, as is the case with all movements, it is important to look with a critical eye at who is being left behind.

From its inception, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 was designed to level the playing field for men and women in education. No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

At its core, Title IX removed barriers to access educational opportunities for women and girls. It’s a very simple statement. Yet we must consider this simplicity in the context of our long history of the institution of education in this country. Our educational system, especially institutions of higher education, was originally designed for boys and men. These 37 words penned only 50 years ago were just one step in addressing systemic inequities, and the work is not done.

The positive impacts of Title IX are expansive. Girls and women have been provided equitable access in school enrollments and admissions, scholarships, cocurricular and extracurricular opportunities.

Generally, most people who neither attended college within the past 12 to 15 years nor work in higher education likely associate Title IX with equity in sports. These basic opportunities at the K-12 and collegiate level have been critical in building the foundation for gender equity in our society overall.

Nearly everyone attending college or university now, or working in the field of higher education, thinks of sexual harassment when Title IX is mentioned. Sexual harassment per Title IX is defined to include quid pro quo and hostile environment sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating and domestic violence, and stalking.

More recent guidance (within the past 12 to 20 years) requires an educational institution to act when that institution knows, or reasonably should know, of sexual harassment. Minimally, the institution must intervene to bring an end to the harassment, provide a fair and equitable process to address the harassment and prevent its future recurrence.

The significant and seemingly ever-changing rules further clarifying policies, processes, procedures, prevention education and response have changed the environment of sexual harassment on our campuses. Each student and employee must receive information about their rights and responsibilities as they pertain to sexual harassment.

Consent is a topic of discussion during new student orientation and is now consistently defined on all campuses. Institutions are being held accountable for the safety of their students and employees. These are just a few of the far-reaching benefits of Title IX.

Sexual harassment is considered discrimination on the basis of sex because it has historically disproportionately impacted women. However, sexual harassment does not impact all women equally, nor does it only impact women. In fact, our language identifying men and women is rather antiquated, as some individuals do not identify within that binary.

Furthermore, intersecting identities such as race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and ability may also impact how a student accesses the educational program or resources at an educational institution, or experiences or reports harassment.

People who identify as male and are victims of sexual harassment are also less likely to access resources or report incidents of sexual harassment.

We must reflect on the basic language of Title IX as we continue to address discrimination on the basis of sex in the future. “On the basis of sex” has recently been expanded to include sexual orientation, gender and gender identity. This stands in sharp contrast to our nation’s political environment, where more than 100 anti-transgender bills were introduced in 2021 alone, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

It is encouraging that the Department of Education on Thursday proposed changes to Title IX that would bar schools, colleges and universities from discriminating against transgender students, and provide additional defined protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and pregnancy.

“The proposal would extend the protections of Title IX ... to transgender students, compelling schools to accommodate and protect them,” The Washington Post reported. “This includes permitting them to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity, using their correct pronouns and addressing bullying based on their gender identity.”

The proposal is just the start of a long process to create new guidelines for how the Department of Education interprets and enforces Title IX.

The original intent of Title IX was to address inequities in a system designed for men. Those who immediately and historically benefited from Title IX are women, but only by a narrow definition of woman. In the spirit of learning from our past, Title IX must now evolve to address the educational system that was designed for cisgender, straight students.

We have much to celebrate on this 50th anniversary of Title IX, and we still have a long way to go before our educational systems are truly free from discrimination on the basis of sex.

Nichole Gonzalez is the Dean of Students and Executive Director for College Diversity, Equity and Belonging (Title IX Coordinator) at Elizabethtown College.