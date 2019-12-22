The Empire strikes back

The elderly Jedi master crept slowly and methodically down the shadowy hallway, coming face to face with his arch nemesis, Darth Vader.

Vader stood motionless in a statuesque pose, his black armor glistening in the dimly lit corridor, a red lightsaber drawn and grasped firmly. In a blue flash, Obi-Wan Kenobi ignited his weapon. One of the most epic battles in cinematic history was about to unfold.

As the glowing laser swords whirled with hypnotic humming sounds and collided with loud sizzling, words were exchanged.

While Darth Vader had been given so much power by the Dark Side, Obi-Wan warned Vader that by killing the old master, he would only make the Jedi more powerful than Vader could possibly imagine. Totally consumed by hatred and with all allegiance to the Dark Side, Vader ignored Kenobi’s warning, striking down the old Jedi master, who instantly vaporized as his brown cloak fell empty to the floor.

A long time later in a galaxy far, far away

The Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have impeached President Donald Trump. The final votes were cast Wednesday night.

The impeachment resolution’s Article 1— Abuse of Power — drew 230 yeas and 197 nays. Article 2 — Obstruction of Congress — drew 229 yeas and 198 nays. Not a single Republican voted in the affirmative on either charge. The only bipartisan act of the night came from two Democrats who voted against Article 1 and three Democrats who voted against Article 2. (Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard voted present both times; she’s called impeachment “terribly divisive.”)

The problem with all of this? How much time do you have, buddy? (Looking at my wrist where a watch used to be in the 1990s.)

First of all, impeachment is dead on arrival in the Senate. With a Republican majority — and two-thirds of the Senate required to impeach — impeachment dies in the upper house.

That being said, let’s take a look at all of the evidence (or lack thereof) that makes this entire impeachment procedure a political fraud and hoax perpetrated upon the American people.

The ‘star’ witness?

Throughout the two segments of the impeachment hearings — the first in the House Intelligence Committee, the second in the House Judiciary Committee — only one of the witnesses called ever actually met or spoke directly with President Donald Trump about the matter at hand: a July 25 phone call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy and related events afterward.

This witness was Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union. He lit the media on fire with his opening statement, stating that he believed that the president had demanded a “quid pro quo” by putting conditions on foreign aid in exchange for investigations and announcements of investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The ambassador’s testimony, however, quickly sputtered, crashed and burned when he was questioned. Sondland contradicted himself often, testifying that the president hadn’t told him directly that aid was conditioned directly on an announcement of an investigation. Sondland admitted that his perception that there had been a quid pro quo was “my own personal guess,” nothing more than a speculative presumption. This was the Democrats’ “star” witness.

No witness had unassailably concrete proof of any military aid monies being tied to specific conditions. America was left with only presumptions, guesses, speculations, opinions and theories.

Examining the charges

Article 1 of the impeachment document alleges that Trump abused the power of his office by withholding military aid from Ukraine, using that aid as leverage to force an investigation of the Bidens and an announcement of said investigation.

The problem with this: Ukraine received the military aid. Ukraine never announced an investigation. Ukraine never started an investigation. Zelenskiy made a public statement that no pressure was ever put upon him.

Article 2 alleges that the Trump administration refused to respond to subpoenas of witnesses and documents.

The problem with this: The presidency, the executive branch of our government, is a co-equal branch of government with the Congress. The executive branch has the legal right to deny congressional demands for witnesses and documents through “executive privilege” and send those demands to the third branch of government, the judiciary, whose judges must then decide if the executive branch must comply.

This isn’t breaking the law — this is the law. Recall the testimony of George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley to the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee: “If you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power.”

But the Democrats just didn’t want to sit around and wait for a judgment by the courts. They wanted to railroad impeachment through before the Christmas recess and before the American people could figure out what a total sham this whole thing is.

Too bad for them. The American people already figured that out.

The force is with Trump

While House Democrats sip Champagne, take a victory lap and congratulate themselves on impeaching America’s president just in time for Christmas, more and more citizens are seeing this for the total charade that it is.

As the Republican Party becomes more united than ever before, as GOP voters stand in passionate defiance of the Empire’s abuse of power, as independents view this entire process as nefarious, the empty cloak of impeachment falls on the floor of the House of Representatives. And a president’s political power grows stronger than the Democrats could have possibly ever imagined.

The force awakened in November 2016. It will rise again next year.

Charles Stouff owns A+PC, a computer repair company in Manor Township. He’s also a former freelance cartoonist.