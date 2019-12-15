My employer has a great tradition this time of year — we close our offices for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, giving everyone an extra week of paid time off work. It’s a welcome year-end gift of rest.
Previously, I spent a decade working as a pastor. As a clergy person, Sundays were my busiest workday each week, and religious holidays were even busier. The congregation provided a good benefit package with ample paid time off, but Sundays — the traditional Sabbath day for Christians — were anything but a day of rest for me.
Three years removed from serving in a congregation, I still am sometimes searching to understand anew what Sabbath means to me and which Sabbath practices nourish my spirit. So recently I turned to an essay by Walter Brueggemann, a wise Bible teacher who has studied the Hebrew Scriptures perhaps more than any other Christian scholar alive today.
Many Christians and Jews know what the Ten Commandments say about the Sabbath:
“Remember the sabbath day, and keep it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work. But the seventh day is a sabbath to the Lord your God; you shall not do any work. ... For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them, but rested the seventh day” (Exodus 20: 8-11; New Revised Standard Version Bible).
In his recent book, “Tenacious Solidarity,” Brueggemann notes that the concept of regular rest from work is only one part of the Bible’s teaching about Sabbath. Elsewhere, he notes, teachings about the Sabbath focus on an economic vision of a good society in which the weak and vulnerable are protected. These include: “Restrictions on charging interest on loans. ... Limitations on loan collateral concerning the poor. ... Prohibition of ‘wage theft.’ ... Provision for the widow, orphan, and immigrant. ... Requirement of (honest trade practices).”
He goes on to say Sabbath “is not only a provision for a day of rest. It is in fact a tap root for a political economy that is imagined and practiced differently. In that different economy, economic concerns are subordinated to and governed by neighborly relationships. The economy ... is designed to serve the common good of the neighborhood.”
Put another way, according to the Bible, not only is setting aside a day of rest every week a healthy thing to do, it is an important reminder that in a just society, production is not the only measure of a person’s worth. Yet in every era, spanning from biblical times to today, market forces left unchecked can turn people into commodities. So good societies need systems and practices to keep these forces at bay. Sabbath becomes a ritualized way to remind ourselves and each other that we are more than the sum total of what we accomplish at work.
We can add a companion perspective to these teachings on Sabbath. The day before Thanksgiving, Huffington Post published an article titled “We Need More Holidays.” The article outlines how a century ago economists thought that technological advances over time would not only increase the average standard of living but would improve productivity so workers would put in fewer hours. This has in fact been the trend in many European countries. But Americans stalled out on this trend as the 40-hour work week became normative.
As the article notes, “If you look at nations with similar levels of economic growth, the U.S. is a ridiculous outlier. ... If America followed the trend of other (similar) nations, we’d work about 33 fewer days each year.”
Instead, our economy is riddled with inequities and chasing the American dream has many of us overworking. Low-wage workers often must cobble together two or more jobs to make ends meet. White-collar professionals often feel pressure to put in extra hours on weekends and respond to emails and texts from home to keep up with expectations.
Reflecting on this dynamic, Brueggemann adds, “The indices of social health all suffer in an economy of restless anxiety in which there is no ‘rest’ for anyone. ... The performance of Sabbath is an act of testimony, a powerful antidote to such a dehumanizing system of power. Practically, Sabbath is an insistence on rest for even the most vulnerable among us.”
I am grateful for the Sabbath gift my employer gives each year. But it’s a modest rebuttal against market forces that too often provide no rest for the weary.
So may this holiday season be a performance of Sabbath that reminds all people of goodwill to build an economy that serves the common good of our community.
Chad Martin works for Partners for Sacred Places in Philadelphia, and lives with his family in southeast Lancaster city. Email: cmartin@sacredplaces.org.